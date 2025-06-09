3 Key Reasons Why John Cena Took The Pinfall At WWE Money In The Bank 2025

John Cena was shockingly pinned at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. Here are three clear reasons behind the decision, including Cody Rhodes' push and R-Truth's shocking return.

Money in the Bank 2025 was an important night for Cody Rhodes. It was his first major match since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. A loss could have derailed his momentum. Pinning a legend like John Cena was a calculated move to push Cody back into the spotlight and remind fans he's still the man to beat in WWE.

R-Truth's comeback was never going to be quiet. After his dramatic release, WWE needed a strong angle to reintroduce him, and costing John Cena his match delivered that. His interference shifted the spotlight from the champion entirely.

By attacking Cena and allowing Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to capitalize, R-Truth (now going by his real name, Ron Killings) immediately made himself a central figure in one of the company's top storylines. Cena taking the pin made the return more impactful and set up an intense feud moving forward.

John Cena's heel run has been dominant, but losing at Money in the Bank 2025 could have major cascading effects. One of them could be a potential return for The Rock. With The Final Boss absent since Elimination Chamber, Cena's current loss might be the trigger WWE needs to bring him back.