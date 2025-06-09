Dragonpass Is Setting New Benchmarks For Premium Travel In The GCC

More than 2.7 M customers across the region; major growth driven by tech-enabled, localized travel experiences

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dragonpass, the world's leading provider of digital airport ecosystem platforms, is redefining the travel experience in the GCC. With over 2.7 million customers in the region, we've seen a 100% year-on-year increase in customers transitioning from analog to digital.This growth aligns with the broader development visions shaping the future of the GCC. Regional strategies, including Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the UAE's Urban Plan 2040, emphasize smart infrastructure, elevated quality of life, and seamless urban mobility-all priorities that mirror Dragonpass's commitment to frictionless, tech-enabled travel. Across the GCC, international tourism is surging, with Saudi Arabia welcoming 30 million visitors and the UAE's major airports seeing over 48 million international arrivals in the past year. The demand for seamless, value-rich travel experiences has never been higher.Dragonpass's growth has been powered by its flexible and collaborative approach to market entry and expansion. Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all model, the company partners closely with local organizations to co-create solutions that reflect the unique cultural and consumer dynamics of each GCC market. This localized agility has enabled Dragonpass to rapidly scale its operations and emerge as a preferred platform for both travelers and regional businesses seeking to enhance the travel experience.A key differentiator is Dragonpass's advanced technology platform, which aggregates travel services and loyalty benefits into one unified and personalized user experience. Strategic partnerships with leading blue-chip organizations based in the Middle East allow the company to deliver high-value offerings that combine exclusivity, convenience, and relevance.Dragonpass has also expanded well beyond traditional airport benefits. The platform now offers access to over 2,150 curated travel experiences, including Fast Track and a wide array of dining options. Dragonpass has recently launched a new lifestyle module focused on wellness and fitness. Members can now access more than 1,000 fitness and wellness locations across 50 major cities in over 25 countries-meeting the growing demand in the region for holistic, on-the-go wellbeing.“The GCC is redefining the future of global travel, with innovation at the core of how experiences are delivered and valued,” said Andrew Harrison-Chinn CMO at Dragonpass.“The GCC is a strategic growth market for us, home to highly discerning travelers who expect seamless, premium, and personalized journeys. By co-creating with forward-thinking partners and investing in technology-led solutions, we're not just responding to regional demand - we're helping shape a smarter, more elevated travel ecosystem across the region.”About Dragonpass:Dragonpass is a global leader in digitally enabled airport and travel services, offering access to over 1,400 airport lounges, 161 Fast Track lanes, 516 dining benefits, and other premium travel experiences. Supporting over 40 million users worldwide, Dragonpass partners with leading banks, card issuers, and travel providers to deliver seamless, customer-centric solutions. Headquartered in the UK, which serves as its global business hub, the company manages key partnerships and operations across a global network. Dragonpass also maintains regional offices in markets including UAE, Singapore, Brazil, South Africa, Japan, and China-reflecting its commitment to delivering locally relevant solutions at a global scale.

Duha Shabib

The Halo Agency

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.