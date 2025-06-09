CSW Industrials Announces The Commencement Of Trading On The New York Stock Exchange And Ticker Symbol Change
CSW's Executive Management Team and Board of Directors will be in New York City this afternoon to ring the closing bell at the NYSE in celebration of joining the world's largest stock exchange.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. The Company provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit .
Investor Relations
Alexa Huerta
Vice President Investor Relations, & Treasurer
214-489-7113
