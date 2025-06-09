SBS ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING PARTNERSHIP WITH THE ROKU CHANNEL FOR LIVESTREAMING THE NEW LAMUSICA TV

Premier Latino Audiovisual Entertainment Destination to Reach Millions of Spanish-Speaking Viewers

MIAMI, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS), the largest Hispanic-controlled media and entertainment company in the United States, today announced that LaMusica, its top-ranked audiovisual entertainment app, will begin livestreaming as LaMusica TV on The Roku Channel.

This summer, millions of Roku's Hispanic customers in the U.S. and Mexico will gain access to LaMusica TV via The Roku Channel, the #2 app on the Roku platform in the U.S. by engagement. LaMusica TV will offer a 24/7 slate of programming including livestreaming of SBS's top-ranked radio shows, popular hosts and iconic personalities, which, in turn, is also expected to introduce the Roku platform to millions of LaMusica's aficionados.

LaMusica TV will debut a variety of its perennially popular live on-air offerings including "El Vacilón de la Mañana" from WSKQ-FM in New York; the Raúl Brindis Show from KROI-FM in Houston; Alex Sensation's MegaMix from WXDJ-FM in Miami; popular personalities El Terrible, Eddie One and Chiquilín from KLAX-FM and KXOL-FM in Los Angeles; as well as a selection of the ever-popular El Despelote, El Circo, La Guerrilla, Whatsup? and Mega Reguero programs from SBS's roster of formats in Puerto Rico. LaMusica TV ultimately will also premier SBS's live concert series, including major events such as its Calibash, MiamiBash and MegaMezcla venue performances as well as its unplugged artist showcases.

"This groundbreaking connected TV distribution partnership marks a significant milestone for our Company as we expand access to our growing portfolio of audiovisual content, hosted by our recognized team of popular personalities, to millions of Hispanics nationally," commented SBS Chairman and CEO, Raúl Alarcón. "We're building on LaMusica's position as the Number One ranked Latino music app through livestreaming a broad and unique mix of digital video offerings on the nation's top-ranked TV streaming platform. This partnership reinforces LaMusica's evolution into a premier audiovisual entertainment destination and sets the stage for the dramatic growth of our audience. We look forward to working with Roku to expand the reach of LaMusica's award-winning content while simultaneously introducing the Roku platform to a new universe of Latino viewers."

"The addition of LaMusica TV to our platform strengthens our position as a destination for inclusive and relevant entertainment," said Jennifer Vaux, Vice President, Content Acquisition & Programming at Roku. "As our audience continues to grow and diversify, we're thrilled to offer even more content that serves our Spanish-speaking viewers."

About Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS)

A leading provider of multimedia content to the nation's Hispanic population, SBS operates a portfolio of top-performing radio stations in the nation's major markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco, Orlando, Tampa and Puerto Rico. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national platform of over 290 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. Beyond radio, SBS owns and operates MegaTV, produces live concerts and events, and powers the popular LaMusica and HitzMaker mobile apps, furthering its commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment across multiple platforms. Founded in 1983, SBS has become a leader in the creation and distribution of content relevant to today's growing Latino audience.

About The Roku Channel

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 500 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is also available in Mexico, Canada, and the U.K.

SBS Contact

Claudia Puig

Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]

305-720-3005

SOURCE Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED