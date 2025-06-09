Make More Offers Challenge Delivers Business Clarity And Sales Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, New York -

The countdown has begun for one of the most transformative business events of the year. From June 16th to June 20th, 2025, business owners, coaches, consultants, and creators from across the globe will convene online for a powerful five-day experience-The Make More Offers Challenge , hosted by acclaimed business strategist and best-selling author Dr. Myron Golden. This high-impact challenge delivers more than a masterclass-it is a focused, action-driven sprint designed to revolutionize how entrepreneurs generate revenue through the creation of compelling offers.

Now entering its next iteration, the challenge has evolved into a movement that redefines success for modern entrepreneurs . At the core of the experience is Dr. Golden's transformative philosophy: Financial obstacles are not rooted in money issues, but in offer issues. This guiding principle has helped thousands transition from financial plateaus to accelerated income through offer mastery.







Over five structured days, participants are led through the foundational pillars of strategic offer development. Each session focuses on overcoming common barriers to business growth-from insufficient leads and low conversion rates to underperforming profit margins. Instead of abstract theories, the challenge offers concrete, step-by-step systems to help professionals design, refine, and scale offers with measurable results.

General Admission, priced at $97, provides access to one hour of live instruction daily from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM EST. For an enhanced learning experience, the VIP tier, offered at $297, includes a private, pre-session Q&A from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM EST, where Dr. Golden addresses questions across platforms. This exclusive second hour unlocks deeper insights and tactical support, designed to accelerate results and tailor strategy to real-time challenges.

This is not a seminar in disguise or a marketing funnel masked as education-it is a true challenge. Participants are expected to take part fully, complete daily assignments, and apply the methods in real-time. Many who engage fully exit the five-day experience with high-ticket offers ready to deploy-some with sales already in progress.

The VIP level includes one of the boldest performance promises in the industry: a 10X Better-Than-Money-Back Guarantee. Any VIP participant who remains present and engaged throughout the event-with cameras on and daily tasks completed-but fails to earn at least ten times the initial investment, will receive a full refund and retain access to all associated bonuses. This policy reflects a level of confidence earned through thousands of success stories from prior attendees.

For those seeking an elite level of personalized access, a limited VIP-Platinum upgrade becomes available only a few days before the event. With just 40 seats available, this $500 upgrade permits direct submission of business questions to Dr. Golden during live sessions-an opportunity typically valued at $40,000 per hour in private consulting. The Platinum experience is curated for individuals prepared to implement advanced strategies and execute at the highest levels. While the combined cost of VIP and Platinum access may not suit every participant, the good news is that VIP attendees still benefit greatly from listening in on these high-level questions and answers-gaining valuable insights, strategies, and breakthroughs without the need to upgrade. The learning is powerful, even from the sidelines.

The success of the Make More Offers Challenge lies in its powerful combination of content, authenticity, and implementation. Dr. Golden brings a rare blend of entrepreneurial experience, decades of field-tested wisdom, and dynamic teaching to the digital stage. With a foundation rooted in legacy, faith, and ethical entrepreneurship, the challenge aims to empower business owners not only to earn more, but to serve with greater impact and intention.

Throughout the week, participants are introduced to a range of core principles including offer psychology, pricing strategy, customer journey design, and the architecture of value-based communication. Each module builds progressively, supported by real-world examples, interactive exercises, and community accountability.

One of the primary distinctions of this challenge is its unapologetic emphasis on execution. Each day is designed to convert insights into action-providing participants with tangible frameworks they can implement immediately. From offer blueprints and messaging templates to sales scripts and funnel structures, the curriculum equips participants with a complete toolkit for offer creation.

The ripple effects of the Make More Offers Challenge often extend well beyond the initial five days. Many alumni have gone on to launch new programs, double pricing structures with confidence, build recurring revenue systems, and achieve multi-figure revenue growth. Testimonials and case studies from previous challenges span a wide range of industries-from creative services and coaching to real estate, health, and finance.

Beyond the content and the coaching, many past participants speak to the sense of community and momentum that continues long after the challenge ends. Within the Make More Offers ecosystem, business leaders find partnerships, mentorships, and ongoing support from like-minded peers committed to growth and excellence.

With demand surging and limited availability for VIP and Platinum access, early enrollment is essential. This is not merely an educational event-it is a business transformation experience, designed for those ready to replace indecision with implementation, and hesitation with high-converting offers.

Whether navigating a new business idea, scaling an existing enterprise, or looking to craft offers that command attention and close with confidence, The Make More Offers Challenge delivers the clarity, strategy, and execution plan to unlock significant and sustainable income breakthroughs.

Click here to register.

