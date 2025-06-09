Advisory: Nat'l Mental Health/Substance Use Recovery Advocates Urge Congress To Reject Plans To Gut Vital Programs
“Congress and the White House must expand, not eviscerate, support for recovery and peer support services, housing, employment supports, and crisis alternatives to completely avoidable-and traumatizing-visits to emergency rooms, hospitals, and police involvement,” says Daniel B. Fisher, MD, PhD, a founder and the vice president of the National Coalition for Mental Health Recovery (NCMHR), which brings together statewide organizations run by people with lived experience of mental health recovery. NCMHR has organized meetings with legislative staff from June 9 through 12.
“As some states move to justify increased institutionalization based on a person's inability to meet their basic needs, the federal government is considering devastating cuts to the very programs that help people meet those needs," NCMHR board member Luke Sikinyi says.“Gutting them would strip essential supports from over 78 million Medicaid enrollees, nearly 40 million SNAP recipients, and 3.8 million people relying on Medicaid, SNAP, and housing assistance. We must protect and strengthen these services, not dismantle them.”
“Alternatives such as peer-run crisis respites , warmlines, crisis stabilization units, and crisis outreach must replace institutional care with compassion, connection, and real understanding," NCMHR president Braunwynn Franklin says.
Braunwynn Franklin
President, NCMHR
+1 202-642-4480
braunwynn@313networksolutionsllc or ...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment