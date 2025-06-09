Kazakhstan Pursues Equal Partnership And Investment Growth With Bulgaria
According to Alibek Kuantyrov, Kazakhstan is open both for Bulgarian investments in key sectors, from agro-industry to pharmaceuticals and logistics, and for Kazakhstani businesses to enter the Bulgarian market.
“We have all the opportunities to jointly launch production, trade, and invest in innovative projects. I am confident that today's meeting will give momentum to such initiatives,” Alibek Kuantyrov emphasized.
President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev during his visit to Kazakhstan today met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and signed key agreements between the countries.
