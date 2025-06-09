Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan Pursues Equal Partnership And Investment Growth With Bulgaria

2025-06-09 07:06:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 9. We are interested in building an equal and mutually beneficial partnership with Bulgaria, and our country is open to Bulgarian investments in our key sectors, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov at the Kazakhstan-Bulgaria Business Forum, Trend reports.

According to Alibek Kuantyrov, Kazakhstan is open both for Bulgarian investments in key sectors, from agro-industry to pharmaceuticals and logistics, and for Kazakhstani businesses to enter the Bulgarian market.

“We have all the opportunities to jointly launch production, trade, and invest in innovative projects. I am confident that today's meeting will give momentum to such initiatives,” Alibek Kuantyrov emphasized.

President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev during his visit to Kazakhstan today met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and signed key agreements between the countries.

