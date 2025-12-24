Sadie Sink Talks About Her Interest In Fashion

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 24 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sadie Sink is quite satisfied with her modelling work. The 23-year-old actress made her runway debut for Undercover in 2018.

It came just months after becoming a household name playing Max Mayfield in 'Stranger Things', reports 'Female First UK'.

She has subsequently walked for brands, and has been fascinated by the fashion world from a very young age.

She told Australia's Elle magazine,“I've always been very interested in fashion. I remember being very young and sketching out dresses and (my brother Mitchell) and I would play games where we would be like, 'Okay, we're designing a dress for Blah-Blah and she's going here and you have to incorporate this colour'. To be able to mesh acting with fashion and work with brands I never dreamt I'd even get to wear or own has been super amazing”.

Sadie recently fronted a campaign for Prada's Re-Nylon with Benedict Cumberbatch and she was proud to be involved with the regenerated nylon initiative.

She said,“It's such an important conversation to have, and Prada has had so much impact (in the sustainability space). That was an amazing campaign”.

As per 'Female First UK', Sadie previously admitted she finds the glitz and glamour of red carpets "overwhelming" and tries to ease any stress by wearing things that she is comfortable with.

She told Elle, "Red carpets are such weird, overwhelming places to be as it is, so I don't like wearing anything that looks too out of place on me. The most important thing I've learned is to do those things that make me feel as myself as possible”.

“Even though I'm wearing clothes that aren't mine and there's new people around me, as far as I can feel comfortable and like myself, that's what I aim for above anything else. I like looking like myself, the Sadie I see in the mirror everyday, that's when I feel the most confident. Let the freckles show, that's always the most important”, she added.