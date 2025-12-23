Budanov Comments On Recent High-Profile Corruption Scandals In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Forbes by Kyrylo Budanov, the Chief of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“The situation is stable. Most countries, these days, have corruption issues. What matters is the rule of law and the government's procedural ability to resolve the problems in a constitutional and transparent way. Ukraine is able to do that even in the middle of an existential conflict. The people involved have been displaced, and now it's a legal process,” Budanov said.

The Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine also spoke about Ukraine's relations with the United States, noting their decisive importance both now and for the future.

“The relationship with the US is crucial to Ukraine, in the present and in the future. But it's a multi-stage process over decades to come. We as a nation made one of our civilizational choices in the direction of the US. We understand that both sides should benefit from the relationship, short and long term, on many levels, including trade, joint development, communications, and much else. There was a time when Ukraine was one of the most industrially developed countries in the world. We can return to that status. It's time to get back what we lost. That is our vision and determination. I am optimistic that we will do it,” he said.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the United States to exert stronger pressure on Russia, stating that Putin still does not feel the level of pressure that he should.