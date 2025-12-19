World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Script History, Beat Chia/Yik To Enter Semis
Satwik and Chirag recovered from the loss of the opening game to register a three-game victory, winning the second and third games with authority to finish as Group B toppers. The result also carried added significance as the Indian duo avenged their defeat to the Malaysians at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, completing a full-circle moment on one of badminton's biggest stages.
The Indians had already built strong momentum in the group stage, opening their campaign with a gritty comeback win over China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, followed by a commanding three-game victory against Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri. Their flawless run ensured they progressed unbeaten from a group widely regarded as the toughest in the draw.
Against the experienced Malaysian pair, Satwik and Chirag once again showcased their resilience. After conceding the first game, they raised the tempo, controlled the mid-court exchanges and stayed composed in key moments to turn the contest around and confirm their semi-final berth.
Satwik and Chirag will now face Indonesia's Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Muhammad Reza Pahlevi Isfahani in the semi-finals as they continue their push for a maiden World Tour Finals title.
