Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Non-Oil Sector Growth Offsets National Industrial Decline

Non-Oil Sector Growth Offsets National Industrial Decline


2025-06-09 06:05:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Baku's industrial production reached 17 billion manats between January and April 2025, a 3.95% decline compared to the same period last year. The contraction reflects reduced output in the oil and gas sector, while non-oil industries continue to expand.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN09062025000195011045ID1109650882

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search