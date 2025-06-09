403
Japan, S. Korea Leaders Agree To Develop Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, June 9 (KUNA) - Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and new South Korean President Lee Jae-myung confirmed on Monday that they will continue to develop Tokyo-Seoul relations in a stable manner, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
During the 25-minute telephone talks, their first conversation since Lee was inaugurated on June 4, the two leaders also shared the view that coordination bilaterally and trilaterally among Japan, South Korea and the US are important amid an increasingly severe strategic environment, the ministry said in a press release.
In addition, Ishiba and Lee expressed their hope to meet face-to-face at an early date, and confirmed the importance of close communication between the two governments.
Ishiba said he hopes to further advance Japan-Korea relations based on the foundations that the two governments have built up to date through the efforts of both sides.
Lee began his five-year term on June 4 as he won a snap election following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid in December. (end)
