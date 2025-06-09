Center Launches English Series On Purification Of The Soul And Delivers Community Lectures
Doha, Qatar: As part of its continued outreach and educational efforts, Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center has launched a new lecture series on“Purification of the Soul” (Tazkiyah) targeting English-speaking Muslim communities. In parallel, the center also hosted a special lecture for the Ethiopian community, delivered in Amharic, with the attendance of nearly 150 participants.
The Amharic-language lecture explored the meaning of a“Hajj Mabroor” - an accepted pilgrimage - focusing on its core elements such as moral integrity, positive behavior, and the spiritual refinement of the self.
The newly launched English series delves into methods of spiritual purification through the Qur'an, Hadith, supplications (du'a), remembrance of God (dhikr), and night prayers (Qiyam al-Layl).Read Also
-
Thousands attend Eid Al-Adha prayers at Sheikh Abdulla bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center
These lectures aim to guide participants on how to engage meaningfully with Islamic texts and spiritual practices, highlighting the transformative impact of inner purification on both personal well-being and social harmony.
The series underscores that spiritual purification is not only a fundamental goal of Islam but also a pathway to lasting inner peace and happiness.
Through this initiative, the center seeks to provide a holistic understanding of Islam - one that nurtures both soul and body, and offers a complete framework for life that brings balance and fulfillment in both this world and the Hereafter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment