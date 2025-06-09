Center Launches English Series On Purification Of The Soul And Delivers Community Lectures

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its continued outreach and educational efforts, Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center has launched a new lecture series on“Purification of the Soul” (Tazkiyah) targeting English-speaking Muslim communities. In parallel, the center also hosted a special lecture for the Ethiopian community, delivered in Amharic, with the attendance of nearly 150 participants.

The Amharic-language lecture explored the meaning of a“Hajj Mabroor” - an accepted pilgrimage - focusing on its core elements such as moral integrity, positive behavior, and the spiritual refinement of the self.

The newly launched English series delves into methods of spiritual purification through the Qur'an, Hadith, supplications (du'a), remembrance of God (dhikr), and night prayers (Qiyam al-Layl).

These lectures aim to guide participants on how to engage meaningfully with Islamic texts and spiritual practices, highlighting the transformative impact of inner purification on both personal well-being and social harmony.

The series underscores that spiritual purification is not only a fundamental goal of Islam but also a pathway to lasting inner peace and happiness.

Through this initiative, the center seeks to provide a holistic understanding of Islam - one that nurtures both soul and body, and offers a complete framework for life that brings balance and fulfillment in both this world and the Hereafter.