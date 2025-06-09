Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Amassing Forces For Further Attacks On Novopavlivka Front Ukrainian Military


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy tried to break through our defense lines near Bahatyr, Shevchenkove, and Zaporizhzhia in the Donetsk region. All attacks were successfully repelled. Russian forces continue to concentrate troops and resources for further offensives. Ukrainian defenders are inflicting significant losses on the enemy in personnel and equipment," the statement reads.

Over the past day, Russian troops also carried out assault operations near Stepova Novosilka and Bohuslavka on the Kupiansk axis. These attacks were unsuccessful. The enemy suffered losses and retreated.

Read also: War update: 159 clashes in past 24 hours, mostly in Pokrovsk axis

On the Lyman axis, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian defense positions near Hrekivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Ridkodub, and Torske. No ground was lost.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, Ukrainian troops repelled enemy assaults near Bila Hora, Dachne, Dyliivka, and Yablunivka. Fighting continued in the urban area of Toretsk, but no deterioration in Ukrainian tactical positions was reported.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Russian forces launched attacks near Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Andriivka, Novoserhiivka, and Oleksiivka. In the area of Novoekonomichne, the enemy attempted an assault using motorcycles. Ukrainian forces successfully destroyed both enemy personnel and equipment.

