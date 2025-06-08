Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Att., Corrected Rpt -- To Fix Dateline.


2025-06-08 07:04:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Newsdesk

POL-TURKIYE-MADLEEN-GAZA
Activists aboard Madleen cling to hope to break siege on Gaza

ISTANBUL, June 8 (KUNA) -- International human rights activists on Madleen schooner affirmed their resolve to enter Gaza Strip and break the blockade on the Palestinian territory despite the Israeli occupation threats to block their way.
The boat, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), departed from San Giovanni Li Cuti port, in southern Italy eight days ago; it has entered the Egyptian waters and is expected to arrive in the Strip tomorrow, Monday, morning, with aid supplies on board.
Speaking to Turkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA) from the boat, Hussein Shuaib said, "We continue advancing, we are just few hours from Gaza."
On the threats recently issued by the Israeli occupation army, he said, "We have high spirits and hope to enter Gaza. We don't bother about what might happen to us."
"When we set said en route to Gaza, we had the hope to apply real pressures on the Israeli occupation and play an active role in delivering humanitarian aid to the besieged people there.
"As we entered the final day of the journey, we believe that they (the Israeli occupation authorities) will continue to act in an illegal way," he added.
On her part, Yasemin Acar - the FFC press coordinator, said Israel had begun to
"We have just been notified by our land team that our internet jamming has started officially and we can definitely see this from our connection because it has slowed down immensely and that means we could be cut out from the world any moment," she told the AA.
On a possible Israeli military response, Acar said: "If the Israeli army used violence against our humanitarian mission, this would be yet another war crime." (end)
hss


MENAFN08062025000071011013ID1109649764

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search