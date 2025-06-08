Violent Attack Targets Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe During Election Rally
Photos from the scene suggest that Uribe sustained a head injury, though official details on the extent of his injuries have not yet been confirmed.
The assailant was injured and subsequently detained by the senator's security personnel. The motive behind the attack remains unknown at this time. Bogotá Mayor Carlos Galán confirmed the arrest via social media.
Uribe is a prominent figure in the right-leaning Democratic Center party, which issued a statement condemning the attack as an "unacceptable act of violence."
While official updates on Uribe's condition are still pending, Colombian media outlets are reporting that the senator's condition is serious.
The incident has heightened political tensions ahead of the 2026 election, raising fresh concerns over security for public officials and candidates in Colombia's often volatile political landscape.
