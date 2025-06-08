Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia Declares Hajj Season Success


2025-06-08 03:04:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MAKKAH, June 8 (KUNA) -- Deputy Governor of Makkah Region and Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah Prince Saud bin Mishaal declared Sunday the success of this year's Hajj season in view of security, health and services.
The official was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) as saying that arrangements and plans for the coming season are already underway, adding, "The Kingdom, including leadership, government and people, is proud of serving holy sites and visitors."
He congratulated the Saudi leadership on the exquisite operational plans during the holy journey of pilgrims, making it easy for them to do their spiritual duties in a safe, easy and reassuring manner.
Prince Saud bin Mishaal also spoke highly of the efforts of all workers covering security, health and service sectors, along with male and female volunteers, who have worked diligently and sincerely to ensure the success of this year's Hajj season. (end)
