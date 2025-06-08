Panama And Colombia Work Together While The United States Invested Millions In The Darien Gap -
The Donation Included Boats to Combat Coyotes who Use Maritime Routes
The visit was seen as a demonstration of these countries' commitment to stemming the flow of migration, but also their intention to combat the criminal organizations that move drugs and weapons through the region, taking advantage of foreigners. The Panamanian minister and ambassador met at a closed migrant reception center in Lajas Blancas, where officials highlighted that a 99% reduction in irregular immigration through Darien had been achieved by 2025. In addition, the US government provided the Panamanian National Border Service (Senafront) with a vehicle maintenance center in Metetí, built with the support of US engineers as part of the bilateral agreement. The U.S. Embassy also delivered 16 reinforced inflatable boats pictured above and 32 motors to the Panamanian Ministry of Security, which will increase the number of authorities on maritime routes used by the“coyotes.” Below is how the Darien looked during the heavy migration years.
The U.S. Embassy in Panama stated that“these donations will strengthen Panama's ability to combat organized crime and reduce drug trafficking and illegal immigration. Reverse migration is a concern in Colombia. While the United States continues to support Panama in ending the migration crisis northward, the Attorney General's Office in Colombia warned of the humanitarian crisis in Darién due to the return of at least 9,000 migrants from Mexico and Costa Rica. In this regard, Attorney General Néstor Osuna indicated that the“reverse migratory flow” has caused crises in Necoclí, Turbo, Capurganá, and Acandí. “People who passed through the Darién, often victims of illegal groups, trying to migrate to the north of the continent, are forced to return because they are unable to reach their destination. They typically arrive in Puerto Valdivia, Panama and from there on boats operated by illegal groups and criminal structures,” Osuna said.
Now migrants are seeking to return to South America through the Darien and the garbage pile has increased considerably. Panama is asking Colombia's help in cleaning up the Darien.
According to the Attorney General's Office, the majority of returning migrants are Venezuelan and Ecuadorian nationals, who have been victims of scams and arrests by criminal groups in some Central American countries. In this regard, Colombian Migration has warned about the high levels of stress, injuries, and heatstroke suffered by migrants during their journey through Darien, prompting the Attorney General to indicate that, since this is an emergency that is just beginning, Panama and Colombia are still in time to intervene. “There is a bi-national early warning system between Colombia and Panama, and therefore, it is up to the two foreign ministries to address how to follow the instructions and requests contained in those early warnings,” Osuna said. One of the Attorney General's Office's proposals is to clarify immigration entry and exit processes, as well as administrative procedures for deportation and expulsion.
