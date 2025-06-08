403
'Qatar Makes Strong Presence In Environmental Sustainability'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has made its presence strongly in environmental sustainability by meeting 20% of its electricity needs through solar energy, a senior official has said.
“We now have 1,700mw of solar energy which is 20% of the country's electricity during peak hours. This is a significant and unique achievement of Qatar in the region,” Dr Mohamed Saif al-Kuwari, environmental expert at the office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change told local Arabic daily Arrayah.
“The inauguration of two solar power plants in Mesaieed and Ras Laffan by Qatar Energy, in addition to the opening of Al Kharsaah solar power plant are major achievements that drive Qatar's transition to renewable green energy,” he said.
“Electric cars and green transportation have begun to expand in use in society. The plan is moving towards enhancing the use of green energy in public transportation,” he explained.
The private sector, according to the official, has a significant role to play in achieving environmental sustainability.“The private sector has now entered the field of environmental sustainability with a strong presence,” he noted.
“The entire world is witnessing the entry of the academic, government and private sectors into sustainable energy. The private sector is the key player in implementing what the academic sector is researching and the government sector is approving.
“The transition to green transportation and reliance on clean energy is beginning to attract the interest of many. It's heartening to see private sector companies disclosing their efforts in the field of environmental sustainability through reports and achievements,” Dr al-Kuwari noted.
The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has been making significant efforts to rely on clean energy, by prioritising air quality and installing monitoring stations.
The figures, according to Dr al-Kuwari, shows that the air quality in Qatar is high and this is an achievement to be credited to MoECC for the measures and plans it has taken to improve air quality and reduce harmful gas emissions.
