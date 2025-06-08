Trump Sends National Guard As LA Faces Unrest

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles in response to unrest following federal immigration raids, the BBC reports.

The move comes after a second day of clashes between residents and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in a predominantly Latino district of the city.

Demonstrations erupted after reports of aggressive tactics used in the raids targeting undocumented migrants.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass confirmed that the National Guard had not yet arrived but was expected within 24 hours. A federal official confirmed the deployment timeline.

On Truth Social, President Trump wrote:“These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the deployment as“unnecessary” and“purposefully inflammatory,” asserting that there is no shortage of law enforcement personnel in the state.

While Mayor Bass criticized the immigration raids for sowing“terror in our communities,” she stopped short of directly opposing the president's order.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issued a warning that active-duty Marines could be mobilized if violence in Los Angeles escalates further.

