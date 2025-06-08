Bitcoin Solaris Presale Surges Past $3.8M As Final $6 Phase Nears Close

TALLINN, Estonia, June 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto community is buzzing as Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) crosses a major milestone, raising $3.8 million in its ongoing presale. With over 11,000 participants already onboard and the token price still at just $6 , this marks one of the most rapid early-stage raises of 2025.

Built with a clear focus on speed, decentralization, and developer-ready infrastructure, Bitcoin Solaris is more than just another token-it's a full-stack blockchain ecosystem gearing up for mainnet launch. The current phase of the presale is expected to end within days, ahead of the next price jump to $7 .

Why Bitcoin Solaris Is Outpacing the Crypto Pack

Bitcoin Solaris was built to take the best of each and leave the problems behind.

Here's how it does that:



Combines Proof-of-Work and Delegated Proof-of-Stake for a dual-consensus model.



Runs up to 100,000 TPS on the Solaris Layer, with 2-second finality.



Secures its Base Layer with SHA-256, keeping it compatible with existing mining rigs.

Includes 21 rotating validators, ensuring decentralization with performance.



Why Everyone Is Talking About It

From top Telegram groups to influencer channels, the buzz around Bitcoin Solaris is only growing. The detailed breakdown by Ben Crypto highlights why this project stands out in a sea of overpromises. With real use cases, deep audits, and a scalable structure, the hype isn't artificial-it's earned.









What makes this even more incredible? The presale isn't even over yet.



Current phase: 6 (last day)



Current price: $6



Next phase: $7



Launch price: $20



Potential return: 1,900%

Already raised: $3.8 million



This is being hailed as one of the shortest and most explosive presales in recent memory, and the countdown has officially begun.

Core Features That Power the Frenzy

At the heart of Bitcoin Solaris is one idea: speed without compromise. Let's break down why it's different:



Hybrid PoW/DPoS Consensus: Maintains decentralization while enabling speed.



Validator Rotation: Every 24 hours, keeping the system agile and secure.



Energy Efficiency: Uses 99.95% less power than Bitcoin.



Cross-Chain Bridges: Built-in support for interoperability with Solana and others.



Rust-Based Smart Contracts: Initially leveraging Solana tools for dApps and DeFi expansion.

Audited Infrastructure: Smart contracts have been fully reviewed by Cyberscop and Freshcoin for trust and security.



This Is How Bitcoin Solaris Will Make People Rich









Wealth isn't made by buying late. It's built by spotting what's early-but solid. Bitcoin Solaris isn't a copycat. It's a new layer of infrastructure designed to generate value for real participants.

The reward distribution model ensures that every piece of the network feeds back into the community:



40% of rewards go to miners



25% go to validators



20% go to stakers



10% funds for long-term development

5% support community initiatives



Unlike many coins where wealth consolidates at the top, BTC-S is structured to empower long-term holders, contributors, and those who participate early.

Real Vision, Real Roadmap

Bitcoin Solaris isn't pitching hope-it's executing a plan. Here's the official roadmap:

Bitcoin Solaris Roadmap Summary



Phase 1 (Q2–Q4 2025): Token generation, whitepaper, core devs, and presale launch



Phase 2 (Q1 2026): Testnet, wallet, bridge integration, architecture optimization



Phase 3 (Q2 2026): Final mainnet prep, dev tools, exchange listings



Phase 4 (Q3 2026): Mainnet launch, AI-powered app release, governance rollout



Phase 5 (Q4 2026): DApp accelerator, Mining Power Marketplace, hardware wallet integration



Phase 6 (Q1–Q2 2027): Layer-2 upgrades, DEX, and quantum security



Phase 7 (Q3–Q4 2027): Fortune 500 partnerships, institutional tools, Innovation Labs

Phase 8 (2028+): AI integration, government collaborations, long-term evolution



That's not just a vision board-it's an execution framework already in motion.

The Final Surge Is On

Bitcoin Solaris isn't just another token looking for attention. It's a serious infrastructure play backed by smart tech, audited code, and a growing army of supporters. With $3.8 million raised and momentum accelerating, this is one of the few presales that feels like more than a hype train.









And with the price still sitting at just $6 for a very short time-this might be the final opportunity to ride the wave before it takes off.

