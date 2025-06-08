Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deepika Padukone No Longer Part Of Kalki 2? Here's What We Know

2025-06-08 03:18:22
Deepika reportedly said she expected compensation equal to Prabhas and left the Spirit team when they disagreed.

After reportedly walking out of Prabhas' Spirit, fresh rumours suggest Deepika Padukone may also be out of Kalki 2. Here's what we know so far about the speculation.

In a recent interview, Deepika stated she deserved equal pay to Prabhas and left Spirit when the team refused.

Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Spirit has sparked buzz about her status in Kalki 2 as well. This development seems to have impacted casting discussions for the much-awaited sequel.

Sources have denied the rumours, clarifying that Kalki 2 is still in the pre-production stage and no discussions regarding Deepika Padukone's removal from the film have taken place at this point.

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies with a 600 crore budget, blends sci-fi and mythology.

