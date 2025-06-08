Housefull 5 Enters 2025'S Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films Check Out All Big Hits
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 saw a 35% jump on Day 2, earning ₹30–32 crore. With a strong two-day total, it now ranks 8th among Bollywood's top-grossing films of 2025.
10. Deva
Lifetime Collection: ₹32.07 crore
This Roshan Andrews film starred Shahid Kapoor and released on January 31, 2025.
9. The Diplomat
Lifetime Collection: ₹40.30 crore
Starring John Abraham, this Shivam Nair film released on March 14, 2025.
8. Housefull 5
2-Day Earnings: Around ₹55 crore
Akshay Kumar's film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, earned ₹24.35 crore on day one and around ₹30-32 crore on day two. It released on June 6, 2025.
7. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Lifetime Collection: ₹68.53 crore
This Anees Bazmee directorial, starring Kartik Aaryan, released on May 23, 2025.
6. Jat
Lifetime Collection: ₹89.30 crore
Directed by South Indian director Gopichand Malineni, this Sunny Deol starrer released on April 10, 2025.
5. Kesari Chapter 2
Lifetime Collection: ₹93.28 crore
Starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, this Karan Singh Tyagi film released on April 18, 2025.
4. Sikandar
Lifetime Collection: ₹103.45 crore
This Salman Khan starrer, directed by A. R. Murugadoss, released on March 30, 2025.
3. Sky Force
Lifetime Collection: ₹131.44 crore
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Sandeep Kelwani, this film stars Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. It released on January 24, 2025.
2. Raid 2
Lifetime Collection: ₹140.30 crore
Released on May 1, 2025, this Raj Kumar Gupta film starred Ajay Devgn.
1. Chhava
Lifetime Collection: ₹600.10 crore
Starring Vicky Kaushal and directed by Laxman Utekar, this film released on February 14, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Yala Brings Cross-Chain Bitcoin Liquidity To Solana
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment