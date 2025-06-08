Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Housefull 5 Enters 2025'S Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films Check Out All Big Hits


2025-06-08 03:18:12
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 saw a 35% jump on Day 2, earning ₹30–32 crore. With a strong two-day total, it now ranks 8th among Bollywood's top-grossing films of 2025.

10. Deva

Lifetime Collection: ₹32.07 crore

This Roshan Andrews film starred Shahid Kapoor and released on January 31, 2025.

9. The Diplomat

Lifetime Collection: ₹40.30 crore

Starring John Abraham, this Shivam Nair film released on March 14, 2025.

8. Housefull 5

2-Day Earnings: Around ₹55 crore

Akshay Kumar's film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, earned ₹24.35 crore on day one and around ₹30-32 crore on day two. It released on June 6, 2025.

7. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Lifetime Collection: ₹68.53 crore

This Anees Bazmee directorial, starring Kartik Aaryan, released on May 23, 2025.

6. Jat

Lifetime Collection: ₹89.30 crore

Directed by South Indian director Gopichand Malineni, this Sunny Deol starrer released on April 10, 2025.

5. Kesari Chapter 2

Lifetime Collection: ₹93.28 crore

Starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, this Karan Singh Tyagi film released on April 18, 2025.

4. Sikandar

Lifetime Collection: ₹103.45 crore

This Salman Khan starrer, directed by A. R. Murugadoss, released on March 30, 2025.

3. Sky Force

Lifetime Collection: ₹131.44 crore

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Sandeep Kelwani, this film stars Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. It released on January 24, 2025.

2. Raid 2

Lifetime Collection: ₹140.30 crore

Released on May 1, 2025, this Raj Kumar Gupta film starred Ajay Devgn.

1. Chhava

Lifetime Collection: ₹600.10 crore

Starring Vicky Kaushal and directed by Laxman Utekar, this film released on February 14, 2025.

