UNHCR: Millions Of Refugees Unable To Celebrate Eid Al-Adha

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has highlighted that millions of refugees worldwide, including many Afghans, are unable to celebrate Eid al-Adha this year.

On Friday, June 6, Grandi issued a message of Eid greetings while drawing attention to the plight of those displaced by war and facing severe economic hardships.

He emphasized that these vulnerable populations live under extremely difficult conditions in crisis-affected regions such as Gaza, Sudan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Due to their circumstances, they are deprived of the opportunity to observe the celebrations they long for and deserve.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, a significant number of Afghan citizens have fled the country due to escalating security and economic challenges. This displacement has compounded the struggles faced by Afghan refugees during important cultural and religious holidays.

Grandi's message serves as a reminder of the ongoing humanitarian crises impacting millions, underscoring the urgent need for international support and solidarity with displaced communities.

The inability to celebrate religious festivities like Eid al-Adha exacerbates the emotional and psychological toll on refugees, highlighting the broader impact of conflict and instability.

As the global community marks this important occasion, renewed efforts are essential to address the root causes of displacement and improve living conditions for refugees worldwide.

