RCB Victory Parade Stampede: CM Siddaramaiah Raises Compensation To Rs 25 Lakhs, KSCA Officials Resign

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an increase in the compensation announced for the families of those who died in the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede in Bengaluru to Rs 25 lakh each.

Earlier, the government had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi demands resignation of CM and DCM

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi demanded that CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar should "resign right now" in connection with the June 4 stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives and left dozens injured told reporters,“The state government should bear moral responsibility. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar should not continue on his position even for a moment. CM and Deputy CM should resign right now.”

KSCA officials resign, take moral responsibility for stampede

Earlier, top senior officials of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Secretary A Shankar and Treasurer ES Jairam, tendered their resignations, taking "moral responsibility" for the stampede that took place near M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team's felicitation after winning their Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a tight final on Tuesday.

RCB official Nikhil Sosale, event managers remanded to judicial custody

Meanwhile, a Bengaluru Sessions Court on Friday remanded four individuals, including senior Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) official Nikhil Sosale and three event managers, to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the stampede.

They were arrested in a joint operation by the Cubbon Park police and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) at Kempegowda International Airport in the early hours of June 6 (Friday).

Karnataka High Court grants interim relief to KSCA office bearers

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka High Court granted interim relief to the office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), who had approached the court seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against them in connection with the stampede. In an interim order, the court directed the state police not to take any coercive action against them until further orders. The High Court adjourned the case to June 9. KSCA President Raghu Ram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, Treasurer ES Jairam, and other KSCA office bearers moved the High Court seeking to quash the FIR.

Nikhil Sosale also approached the High Court to challenge his arrest. He claimed that he was arrested without any materials and even before the police had conducted a preliminary enquiry. He has thus sought to declare his arrest as illegal.

On Thursday, the Bengaluru police registered an FIR against the RCB franchise, DNA Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., an event management company, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for culpable homicide, illegal assembly, and other serious charges.

A day after the stampede , the Karnataka police suspended multiple IPS officers, including the Bengaluru city police Commissioner, B Dayananda. Apart from Dayananda, Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shekhar HT, Assistant Commissioner of Police Balakrishna and Cubbon Park Police Inspector Girish AK were also suspended with immediate effect.