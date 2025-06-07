ADB Supports Upgrading Kyrgyzstan's Energy Data System, Eyes Support For Major Hydropower Projects
The agreement was reached during a meeting in Manila between Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev and ADB officials, including Director General for Central and West Asia Eugene Zhukov, Director General of the Sector Operations Department Hideaki Iwasaki, and Senior Energy Director Priyantha Wijayatunga.
Beyond the MDM upgrade, ADB also signaled its readiness to consider allocating $130–150 million for the initial phase of the Kambarata-1 hydropower project. Additionally, financing for the Kurpsai HPP project will be assessed following the completion of its feasibility study.
In a push toward renewable energy, ADB also committed to advancing efforts for a floating solar power station at HPP-5.
The parties agreed to hold a follow-up meeting in Kyrgyzstan to further discuss ongoing and future cooperation initiatives.
