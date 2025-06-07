Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ADB Supports Upgrading Kyrgyzstan's Energy Data System, Eyes Support For Major Hydropower Projects

ADB Supports Upgrading Kyrgyzstan's Energy Data System, Eyes Support For Major Hydropower Projects


2025-06-07 07:05:54
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has pledged a grant of $940,800 to modernize the Meter Data Management System (MDM) of Kyrgyzstan's Energy Settlement Center, according to the country's Ministry of Energy, Azernews reports.

The agreement was reached during a meeting in Manila between Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev and ADB officials, including Director General for Central and West Asia Eugene Zhukov, Director General of the Sector Operations Department Hideaki Iwasaki, and Senior Energy Director Priyantha Wijayatunga.

Beyond the MDM upgrade, ADB also signaled its readiness to consider allocating $130–150 million for the initial phase of the Kambarata-1 hydropower project. Additionally, financing for the Kurpsai HPP project will be assessed following the completion of its feasibility study.

In a push toward renewable energy, ADB also committed to advancing efforts for a floating solar power station at HPP-5.

The parties agreed to hold a follow-up meeting in Kyrgyzstan to further discuss ongoing and future cooperation initiatives.

MENAFN07062025000195011045ID1109648433

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search