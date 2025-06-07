ADB Supports Upgrading Kyrgyzstan's Energy Data System, Eyes Support For Major Hydropower Projects

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has pledged a grant of $940,800 to modernize the Meter Data Management System (MDM) of Kyrgyzstan's Energy Settlement Center, according to the country's Ministry of Energy,reports.

The agreement was reached during a meeting in Manila between Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev and ADB officials, including Director General for Central and West Asia Eugene Zhukov, Director General of the Sector Operations Department Hideaki Iwasaki, and Senior Energy Director Priyantha Wijayatunga.

Beyond the MDM upgrade, ADB also signaled its readiness to consider allocating $130–150 million for the initial phase of the Kambarata-1 hydropower project. Additionally, financing for the Kurpsai HPP project will be assessed following the completion of its feasibility study.

In a push toward renewable energy, ADB also committed to advancing efforts for a floating solar power station at HPP-5.

The parties agreed to hold a follow-up meeting in Kyrgyzstan to further discuss ongoing and future cooperation initiatives.