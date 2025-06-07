403
EU Regrets The Foreign Agents Law Adopted In El Salvador
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 7 (KUNA) -- The European Union expressed on Saturday its regret over the adoption of the Foreign Agents Law by El Salvador's Legislative Assembly, which was officially published yesterday.
The EU warned that the legislation could undermine the role of civil society and negatively affect cooperation and development in the country.
In a statement, the EU noted that the new law contradicts El Salvador's international obligations, particularly the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which El Salvador is a state party.
The statement stressed that the legislation threatens to restrict civil society organizations' access to the funding necessary for their work, thereby weakening their capacity and affecting the vibrancy of democratic life.
The EU also voiced concern over the recent detention of several human rights defenders calling on Salvadoran authorities to respect their fundamental rights especially freedom of expression and the guarantee of fair trials in addition to ensuring their physical and psychological safety.
The statement reaffirmed the EU's continued commitment to supporting inclusive and sustainable economic and social development in El Salvador.
However, it warned that the new law and the increasing restrictions on civil society organizations could hinder this path and negatively affect the existing partnership between both sides. (end)
