Ukraine Warns Russia's Rate Cut Won't Heal War-Torn Economy
The CCD stated that despite the rate cut, Russia's economic situation remains difficult, and the real impact of such measures will be limited.
“The rate reduction was an attempt to signal that Russia's economy is improving, but in reality, the Central Bank continues injecting more money into the system than the key rate allows. This means the rate cut is purely formal and does not have a serious impact on the economy,” the center explained.
Moreover, inflation in Russia remains high, and forecasts for the future are very cautious - indicating that no real change is occurring in the economy.
The CCD also emphasized that the rate cut does not address the issues in the business sector. Many businesses, especially those with high debt, are being forced to refinance their obligations at new, much higher rates. This leads to fewer job openings and reduced investment in core sectors of the economy.
Earlier, the CCD reported that due to high interest rates and economic hardships, many companies in Russia are forced to lay off workers to cut costs.
“Therefore, the rate cut is only a temporary measure and cannot solve the systemic economic issues caused by the war, sanctions, and the lack of trust in the Russian currency,” the CCD stressed.Read also: White House seeking to weaken Russia sanction s bill – media
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian authorities are attempting to conceal the real extent of the country's economic downturn caused by the war in Ukraine and are trying to sustain the economy using their remaining reserves.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment