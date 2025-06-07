IEA Flags Investment Challenges In India's Renewable Energy Sector Amid FPI Slowdown
The IEA's latest assessment reveals that while domestic sources continue to finance most of India's power generation and transmission infrastructure, foreign direct investment (FDI) has shown resilience-reaching USD 5 billion in 2023, nearly double pre-pandemic levels.
This growth has been supported by regulatory frameworks that permit 100 percent FDI across electricity generation sources, excluding nuclear power, and transmission infrastructure.
However, FPI in energy assets has declined significantly due to macroeconomic pressures and sector-specific challenges, despite historically steady growth patterns.
The agency identified several structural issues undermining investor confidence, including land acquisition complexities, off-taker risks, and inadequate transmission infrastructure that has constrained 60 gigawatts of renewable capacity deployment.
The financial viability of projects remains compromised by elevated capital costs, with India's cost of capital for grid-scale renewable energy standing 80 percent higher than advanced economies, despite being among the lowest within emerging market comparisons.
These financing premiums translate directly into higher energy prices and reduced project attractiveness for both domestic and international investors.
Distribution company payment delays represent a critical risk factor, with state electricity boards owing over USD 9 billion in unpaid dues as of March 2025.
The accumulated losses of distribution companies reached USD 75 billion in 2023, creating substantial off-taker risk that investors consistently cite as a primary concern.
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has acknowledged these challenges, with Minister Pralhad Joshi engaging state governments to expedite power purchase agreement signings for 40 gigawatts of stranded renewable energy capacity.
Industry analysis by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research & Analytics indicates that transmission capacity expansion delays have contributed to renewable energy under-subscription rates increasing fivefold to 8.5 gigawatts in 2024.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment