Couple Opens Unique '432Hz' Live Music Sanctuary On Spain's Costa Del Sol For Summer Vibes And Son Awareness

Carlos Unplugged owner Jonny, performing with local artist Anabella

Carlos with parents, Rowena & Jonny

Carlos Unplugged - live music bar, Torrox Costa, Malaga

British expats bring transformative live music experience to Málaga Province, combining wellness, community and authentic performances with 432Hz good vibes

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carlos Unplugged, a new bar in the Málaga region is redefining live music on the Costa del Sol this summer. Founded by British expatriates Rowena and Jonny, and named after their son, Carlos, this vibrant new hub offers performances tuned to 432Hz for a soul-stirring experience unlike any other.You'll find it nestled in the charming coastal town of Torrox Costa, around 30 miles east of Málaga and 4 miles from the popular and picturesque Nerja- it's where music meets mindful frequency.Unlike conventional bars, Carlos Unplugged does away with backing tracks, screens and flashing lights, creating a space where the essence of live music takes centre stage. Here, you will discover an eclectic mix of live music genres-from Spanish guitar and blues rock to jazz, soul, and contemporary sounds-from solo acts to full live bands and regular jam sessions featuring dozens of musicians.Since opening, the bar has quickly become a favourite destination for both regular locals and music lovers from near and far. Founded by British-born, Spanish residents and long-term partners, Rowena and Jonny, Carlos Unplugged offers an immersive experience blending authentic live performances with an environment designed for mindfulness and holistic well-being.The venue's innovative design incorporates a 432Hz tuned ambiance that enhances positive vibrational energy, complemented by crystal lighting and curated wellness touches, another first for the region. Delicious treats and specialty beverages (including expertly brewed coffee and daily cake selections-vegan options available) alongside wellness activities serve as delightful add-ons to this coastal music hub.Early Google reviews reflect the venue's special appeal. One longtime Irish local, Sarah, noted,“For the past 25 years, I've been visiting Nerja and surrounding areas, and without a doubt, Carlos Unplugged in Torrox stands out as the best spot for live music.” Other visitors have added,“It is much more than a music pub too – from Tai Chi sessions to a refreshing cup of green tea, this place nurtures both body and spirit,” and,“Best little bar in Torrox. Just feels like coming home. Friendly staff. Love the jam sessions. Keep on rolling ✌️”Carlos Unplugged is eager to welcome new visitors to join them for their debut summer season while continuing to serve its loyal local clientele and raise positive awareness for 10-year old Carlos, the son they have been separated from for more than 2 years #SOSCarlos. Integrity, community and authenticity is at its core."We only book acts that connect and express energy to our audience,” said Jonny, who you'll often find playing guitar and welcoming guests.“Our place is about sharing energy in a safe, comfortable environment. We endeavour to help people think and make better choices for their health and wellbeing. We ARE what we eat - and that includes our eyes, ears, and minds as well as our stomachs!”Nestled in Avenida Europa on the Torrox Costa seafront, the bar's convenient location makes it an ideal destination for locals, travellers and holiday-makers alike.Owners Jonny and Rowena warmly invite you to experience the unique soundscape of Carlos Unplugged firsthand.

Rowena Phillips

Carlos Unplugged Live Music Bar

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.