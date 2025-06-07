403
Trump: US, Chinese Officials To Hold Trade Talks Next Week
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 7 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump has declared that American and Chinese officials would hold discussions in London next week regarding the commercial issues concerning the two nations.
Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House late on Friday, Trump said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and other US officials would meet the Chinese counterparts for resuming the trade discussions at the bilateral level.
The US president declared on Thursday that he held constructive talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping focusing on the bilateral commercial agreements. Trump added that he had agreed with XI on the necessity to work out a new commercial deal.
At core of such discussions is Trump's approach to enforce high tariffs on imports from various nations namely China, India and others.
The US had China had recently engaged in tit for tat imposition of high tariffs but agreed on lowering the levies that exceeded 100 percent. (end)
