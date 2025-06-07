Pakistan Reacts As PM Modi Says Islamabad Involved In Pahalgam Attack

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pakistan said on Friday it was "dismayed" over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that Islamabad was involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

Commenting on PM Modi's remarks, Pakistan's Foreign Office said it "firmly rejects the baseless and misleading remarks" made by PM Modi .

“We are deeply dismayed that the Indian prime minister has once again chosen to accuse Pakistan of involvement in the Pahalgam attack , without presenting a single piece of credible evidence,” it said in a statement, as per news agency PTI.

PM Modi accused Pakistan of targeting "insaniyat and Kashmiriyat" through the terror attack in Pahalgam during his speech in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

PM Modi reiterated that the April 22 Pahalgam attack was a stark example through which Pakistan "intended to incite communal violence in India and cripple the earnings of hardworking Kashmiris".

“What happened in Pahalgam on April 22 is a clear example of this. Pakistan attacked both insaaniyat and Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam . Its intention was to incite riots in India. Its aim was to stop the earnings of the hardworking people of Kashmir. That's why Pakistan targeted the tourists,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Katra after inaugurating the first direct train service to the Kashmir Valley.

He added,“The way the people of Jammu and Kashmir have stood up against Pakistan's conspiracy, the strength shown by the people this time has not only sent a strong message to Pakistan, but also to the entire world's terrorist mindset. Jammu and Kashmir's people have given a powerful response.”

Earlier on Friday, the prime minister inaugurated the Chenab bridge and India's first cable-stayed Anji bridge, both symbols of India's engineering excellence, before flagging off Vande Bharat trains to mark the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link (USBRL) providing direct train connectivity to the Valley.

About two weeks after the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

