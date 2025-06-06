Zaporizhzhia NPP's Training Center Attacked By Drones Again IAEA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported in the latest update from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to Ukrinform.

“The IAEA team on site reported hearing at least five explosions between 11:30 and 13:45 local time, each preceded by gunfire. Additional gunfire was heard around 14:00,” the agency informed.

Unspecified representatives of ZNPP (likely referring to the Russian-installed management) told the IAEA team that the incidents were related to the“drone neutralization” near the training center. There were no immediate reports of damage to the facility.

This marks the fourth drone-related incident targeting the training center, which lies outside the plant's perimeter, in 2025.

“Drones flying close to nuclear power plants could threaten their safety and security, with potentially serious consequences. As I have stated repeatedly during the war, such incidents must stop immediately,” Director General Grossi said.

The agency also recalled that just last month, the IAEA team heard gunfire coinciding with a possible drone strike on the same training center. In mid-April, a drone crashed near the ZNPP training facility, and in February, another drone caused serious damage to the New Safe Confinement at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, following his visit to Kyiv, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that the threat to nuclear safety in Ukraine remains very real and persistent.

Photo: Energoatom