U.S. Wireless Speakers Market Growth Potential: $12.12 Billion Opportunity By 2030 Exclusive Research Report By Arizton
"U.S. Wireless Speakers Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.
According to Arizton's latest research report, the U.S. wireless speakers market is growing at a CAGR of 12.01% during 2024-2030.
Report Scope:
Market Size – Value (2030): $12.12 Billion
Market Size – Value (2024): $6.14 Billion
CAGR - Value (2024-2030): 12.01%
Market Size – Volume (2030): 178 Million Units
Historic Year: 2021-2023
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Year: 2025-2030
Market Segmentation: Connectivity, Design, Portability, Age Group, End-User, and Distribution Channel
The US wireless speakers market is growing significantly due to the popularity of portable speakers, increased demand for customization and personalization, popularity of smart speakers, sustainability and eco-friendly designs, increased online music streaming, demand for smart home integration, increased outdoor activities and adventures, and immersive audio experience. The demand for modern wireless speakers with stylish and sleek designs is growing trendy from commercial spaces, as they complement commercial spaces. The demand for voice-enabled speakers is on the rise, as they can recognize voice and offer hands-free control over manual speakers. The popularity of devices, such as Amazon Echo and Google Home is on the rise across smart homes in the US.
Key Developments
-
In September 2021, Bose Corporation launched the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 in the US. The Smart Soundbar 900 has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Chromecast built-in, Apple Airplay 2, and Spotify Connect compatibility. The Soundbar 900 is an all-in-one device that replaces the Bose Smart Soundbar 700.
In 2024, Apple-owned audio brand, Beats launched Beats Pill. The Beats Pill speaker's upgraded acoustic architecture delivers powerful, room-filling sound, greater bass, and improved tonality across the audio spectrum. The Beats Pill's streamlined design features a 20-degree upward tilt to help deliver sound waves towards your head, away from objects that might obstruct them.
Surge in Music Streaming Drives Rapid Growth in U.S. Wireless Speakers Market
The US wireless speakers market is experiencing remarkable growth, primarily fueled by the rise in online music streaming. With services like YouTube Music, Apple Music, and Spotify offering millions of songs, podcasts, and personalized playlists, consumers are turning to wireless speakers for enhanced audio experience. The increasing demand for high-quality, portable audio solutions is shaping the future of the market.
Wireless speakers offer a seamless and convenient solution for music lovers, enabling them to stream content directly without the need for physical connections. As audio streaming services continue to evolve, offering high-resolution sound, consumers are seeking devices that can deliver superior audio performance. This demand is being met by advances in wireless technology that enable better sound quality and a more immersive listening experience.
The portability of wireless speakers makes them ideal for on-the-go listening, whether during outdoor activities, while traveling, or in the comfort of one's home. The convenience of multi-room audio capabilities further enhances the appeal, allowing users to enjoy their music wherever they are.
The music streaming industry continues to thrive, with the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) reporting an 8% increase in recorded music revenue in 2023, demonstrating a continued growth trend. As streaming platforms proliferate, so does the demand for wireless speakers, making it clear that wireless audio solutions are integral to the evolving music consumption landscape.
Online Segment Leading the US Wireless Speakers Market Sales
The online segment is emerging as the fastest-growing distribution channel in the US wireless speakers market, driven by e-commerce platforms, manufacturer websites, and online marketplaces. Offering competitive pricing, detailed product information, and a wide range of options across different brands and features, online platforms provide consumers with a convenient shopping experience. Retailers are leveraging targeted digital marketing, using demographic data and consumer behavior insights to effectively reach potential customers. Enhanced customer service features such as easy returns, live chat support, and comprehensive product details are further fueling demand. As a result, the online channel is expected to see significant growth in wireless speaker sales during the forecast period.
Key Vendors
-
Anker
Amazon
Apple
Bose Corporation
LG
Logitech
Marshall Group AB
Samsung
Sonos
Sony
Altec Lansing
Alphabet Inc.
Audio Pro AB
Axess Products Corporation
Bang & Olufsen
Creative Technology Ltd.
DEI Holdings
DemerBox
Denon
DOSS Audio
Edifier
Elgin USA
FUGOO
Guangzhou AUSMAN Audio Co.,
iClever
ION Audio
Jam
Klipsch Group
Koninklijke Philips N.V.,
Lenovo
LG Electronics
Linn Products Limited
Loud Audio, LLC
Monster Store
MPOW
Naim Audio
Onkyo Corporation
Panasonic
RCF
Robert Bosch
SDI Technologies, Inc.
Sennheiser
Skullcandy
SoundBot
SOUNDBOKS
Supersonic
The House of Marley
Tribit
VictSing
Yamaha Corporation
Segmentation & Forecasts
Connectivity
-
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi
By Design
Waterproof
Non-Waterproof
Portability
-
Portable
Fixed
Age Group
-
Below 44
45 & Above
End-User
-
Residential
Commercial
Distribution Channel
-
Offline
Online
