Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Announces Rescheduling Of Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal 2025 Financial Release And Conference Call
Interested parties in North America are invited to participate by dialing 1-877-704-4453. Interested parties from outside North America are invited to participate by dialing 1-201-389-0920. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the company's website at under the Investor Relations section.
About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson® and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides forging and machining services to third parties. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit smith-wesson .
