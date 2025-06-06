National Chocolate Ice Cream Day 2025: Date, Significance, Popular Deals And Offers In The US For Dessert Lovers

MENAFN - Live Mint) The National Chocolate Ice Cream Day 2025 will be celebrated this year on June 7, which means dessert lovers are going to have a field day this time around. Moreover, there are some lip-smacking deals available for ice cream lovers in the United States to celebrate this popular occasion.

When and why is National Ice Cream Day celebrated in the US?

National Ice Cream Day is celebrated every year on June 7. This time it falls on a weekend, which gives you all the more reason to go out and give yourself an ice cream treat, courtesy of all the amazing offers and deals out there.

Chocolate ice cream deserves to have its own day, as it has been serving the dessert platters for years. Way back in 1692, an Italian cookbook featured an early recipe, and by the 1800s, it was a hit at fancy parties in Europe and America . It wasn't just for the elite forever, though. Factories like Jacob Fussell's in Baltimore, opened in 1851, made it accessible to everyone. And that iconic cone? Thank the 1904 World's Fair for popularizing it!

The specific holiday started more recently. Ice cream lovers, bloggers, and maybe some clever marketers wanted to honor this iconic flavor. It wasn't just about eating (though that's fun!). It was about joy, nostalgia, and togetherness.



Celebrating the decades-long finery in culinary arts, especially in the segment of frozen desserts.

Supporting local ice cream parlors and dairy businesses in the United States.

Encouraging people to savor life's sweet moments, forgetting all the hassles of everyday life. Promoting togetherness and harmony over a cone, cup, or even a chocolate ice cream cake.

The significance of National Ice Cream Day 2025 is more about:

Some National Ice Cream Day 2025 offers could lie in store for you at your favorite local ice cream parlors, which you need to contact and get to know about. Meanwhile, there are some likely offers from popular outlets like Baskin-Robbins, Dairy Queen, Cold Stone Creamery, and more.

To know the deals available to you in your respective US city by Baskin-Robbins, simply check their site, app, or their nearby outlets. Only last year, they were offering a $5 off $20+ orders via DoorDash/UberEats, or in-store app discounts. In a similar fashion, Dairy Queen offered free Dilly Bar or discounted Blizzard Treats for app users in 2024. Similar offers could be available this year, which need to be used or checked from the DQ Application.

Meanwhile, Fowling Warehouse in Plano, Texas, is offering $5 chocolate ice cream sundaes with toppings (Oreos, M&Ms, whipped cream) until supplies run out. The offer on their site reads, "Stop in to cool off with a scoop of chocolate ice cream with your choice of toppings for $5! This offer is good until we run out of ice cream!"

Meanwhile, the City Diner in San Jose, California, is offering themed chocolate ice cream specials during operating hours. In Greer, South California, The Crêperia has come up with curated chocolate-focused desserts and sundaes just for ice-cream lovers in the area.