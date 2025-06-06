SPROUT AI ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Sprout AI

Sprout AI Inc. (CSE:BYFM)

- Chris Bolton, Chairman and CEOVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sprout AI Inc. ("Sprout" or the "Company") (CSE: BYFM) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the“Meeting”) held on May 30, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia.Appointment of AuditorsAt the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of Segal LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026. The directors were also authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration.Election of DirectorsShareholders approved the setting of the number of directors at six (6) and elected the following individuals to the Company's Board of Directors:●Christopher Bolton, Chairman●Doug Connell●Kevin Delano●Brian Nolan●Jaikishin Aswani●Calie-Anne Bolton, SecretaryAnnual Financial StatementsThe Company's Audit Sub-Committee approved the annual financial statements on June 4, 2025. Sprout AI will proceed with filing its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, on SEDARPLUS.CEO Commentary on Strategic TransformationChris Bolton, CEO of Sprout AI, stated:“2024 marked a transformative year for Sprout AI. We expanded our crop portfolio to include fruits, vegetables, and mushrooms; relocated our head office and showroom for better access by international guests and local vendors; and secured majority shareholder support to finalize our amalgamation with TheraCann International Benchmark Corp.We've confirmed through independent assessment that our urban vertical farming technology offers distinct competitive advantages, and we are now ready to scale commercially. The leadership team has been strengthened with the appointments of Pedro Silva as CFO and Shawn Kelly as CRO, positioning us for aggressive growth as we prepare to operate as Beyond Farming Inc. post-amalgamation.The amalgamation is expected to close by the end of June, with a target for resumption of public trading under the ticker BYFM on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) by mid-July 2025. This milestone will unlock significant synergies and establish us as a vertically integrated leader in controlled environment agriculture.I look forward to collaborating closely with our new directors and management team to complete the amalgamation, launch new commercial operations, and reinforce our commitment to revolutionizing sustainable, urban agriculture.”About Sprout AI Inc.Sprout AI is a technology company engaged in the planning, design, manufacturing, and assembly of AI-controlled vertical cultivation equipment for global urban farming. Its adaptive technology creates ideal growing environments with automated monitoring and early risk detection, enabling consistent, high-yield crops with shortened cultivation cycles-regardless of climate. Sprout's modular multi-level rolling racks increase cubic production capacity while minimizing the risk of contamination.For further information, please visit or follow us on social media.Media Contact:Chris BoltonChief Executive OfficerE-mail: ...tions | ...________________________________________Forward-Looking InformationThis news release contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things:1.The completion and timing of the planned amalgamation with TheraCann International Benchmark Corp.2.Realization of synergies positioning Sprout AI as a vertically integrated leader in controlled environment agriculture3.Execution of commercial expansion plans4.Strategic market entry and partnership development5.Creation of a post-amalgamation research and development division6.Strengthening of customer relationships and supply chain capabilities7.Integration of leadership, technology, and resources from the amalgamationForward-looking statements are based on assumptions including successful regulatory approvals, market conditions, access to capital, and effective execution of strategic plans. Risks include failure to close the amalgamation, financing delays, market disruptions, regulatory changes, or loss of key personnel. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.Investor Relations:Colleen McKaySprout AI Inc. / Sprout AI S.A.+507 320-5092...tions | ...Follow Us on Social Media:Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram

Colleen McKay

Sprout AI Inc. / Sprout AI S.A.

507 320-5092

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.