Career Guide: What Is Work Life Balance Gaslighting? 5 Ways To Deal With It

With the rapid work culture of today, it is important to maintain a healthy work-life balance. But certain work environments belittle employees who complain about overwork, making them doubt if they are actually experiencing the difficulty-this is called work-life balance gaslighting.

Work-life balance gaslighting in the workplace can cause employees to doubt their own requirements, feel bad for establishing boundaries, and accept burnout. Here's what it is and five effective strategies to cope with it.

What Is Work-Life Balance Gaslighting?

Work-life balance gaslighting is when employers or managers dismiss your complaints about workload overload by telling you things like:

"Everyone else is doing all right, perhaps you need to improve your efficiency."

"This is just the way the business operates, you have to be stronger."

"You're fortunate to even have a job-stop whining."

"Work-life balance is an illusion. To be successful, sacrifices must be made."

These kinds of remarks cause employees to question their own fatigue, forcing them to work more instead of establishing healthy boundaries. Eventually, this leads to stress, burnout, and mental fatigue.

5 Ways to Handle Work-Life Balance Gaslighting

1. Identify the Signs

To combat gaslighting, you first need to realize it is occurring. If you are left feeling dismissed when talking about workload, see you are being patterned out where managers downplay your issues, or feel in the wrong for scheduling personal time, you can be suffering from workplace gaslighting.

2. Set Clear Boundaries

Create strict work-life boundaries.

Don't reply to work emails on off-hours.

Make your overtime or additional workload limits known.

Regularly take breaks to keep your mind healthy.

Boundaries help reinforce the fact that work should not consume your entire life.

3. Document Your Workload

Keep track of tasks, deadlines, and workload expectations. If a manager claims that your workload is“normal,” present clear documentation of excessive tasks, late-night emails, or unrealistic expectations. Hard evidence helps counter gaslighting tactics.

4. Seek Support from Colleagues or HR

Gaslighting feeds on loneliness. Speak with your colleagues-if they have the same experience, this validates that the problem isn't individual. If needed, report incidents to HR and demand policy application for healthy workplace environment.

5. Take Care of Yourself

Your physical and mental well-being should never become secondary to poisonous corporate culture.

Do things that relieve stress (exercise, meditation, hobbies).

Remind yourself of your value-do not feel ashamed to expect balance.

Option to leave a job may be necessary if gaslighting continues after an effort to change things.