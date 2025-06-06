LONDON, June 4, 2025 – ZA Miner, a cloud-based digital asset mining provider, announced today the completion of a large-scale upgrade to its artificial intelligence infrastructure, aimed at improving mining efficiency and supporting increased user activity on its platform.

The upgrade comes as the company reported an 18% quarter-over-quarter increase in new retail user registrations, fueled by rising interest in low-barrier crypto investment strategies amid market volatility. The announcement marks a continued shift in investor sentiment toward passive, technology-driven income models.

ZA Miner currently operates over 100 mining facilities worldwide , all powered by renewable energy sources, including hydropower and wind. With this upgrade, ZA Miner's platform will deploy AI models that dynamically optimize mining activity, improve block verification rates, and reduce energy costs.

“This initiative reinforces our long-term focus on sustainable infrastructure and delivering consistent user returns,” said a ZA Miner company representative.“Our AI systems are enabling faster, smarter mining decisions based on real-time data across global operations.”

The newly integrated systems are expected to increase return predictability and improve energy efficiency. The platform provides access to a range of mining contract tiers , with minimum investments starting at $100. As of June 2025, users have reported daily earnings ranging from $10.50 to over $900 , depending on contract size and duration.