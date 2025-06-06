Pardus Ventures Inc. Provides Update On Proposed Qualifying Transaction
|
| Fiscal Year 2024 (US$)
(Unaudited)
| Fiscal Year 2023 (US$)
(Unaudited)
|Revenue
|$14,952
|-
|Gross Profit
|($11,223)
|-
|Net Loss
|($83,441)
|($70,699)
|
|
|
|Current Assets
|$400,832
|$118,962
|Non-Current Assets
|$566,908
|$203,373
|Total Assets
|$967,740
|$322,335
|
|
|
|Current Liabilities
|$488,181
|$95,100
|Non-Current Liabilities
|-
|-
|Total Liabilities
|$488,181
|$95,100
|
|
|
|Working Capital 1
|($87,349)
|$23,862
|Total Net Assets 2
|$479,559
|$227,234
|
|
|
|Share Capital
|$629,813
|$297,933
|Reserves
|($150,254)
|($70,699)
|Shareholders' Equity
|$479,559
|$227,234
Notes:
1 Working Capital = Current Assets - Current Liabilities
2 Total Net Assets = Total Assets - Total Liabilities
- Proposed Management and Board: The Resulting Issuer's board will initially consist of five directors, including Ngai-Man Leung, Nicole Qiao, KarFai Leung, Jackie Lee and Queenie Kuang. EGL Holdings will propose an additional director if required. The proposed executive team includes Ngai-Man Leung as Executive Chairman, Nicole Qiao as CEO and President, and Herrick Lau as CFO and Corporate Secretary. Details of the proposed management team and board are as follows.
(a) Ngai-Man LEUNG : Executive Chairman and Director
Founder of EGL Holdings, and
Director of EGH and EGL Canada
Mr. Leung has many years of multinational investment experience in commodities, logistics and technology sectors. He has previously served as the chairman for multiple companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
(b) Nicole QIAO : Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Co-founder of EGL Holdings
Director and CEO of EGH
Director of EGL Canada
Ms. Qiao will be responsible for the overall strategy and business development of the Resulting Issuer, with over 18 years of solid experience in the technology sector, including more than 10 years at Tencent, the largest internet and technology company in China.
From 2014 to 2024, she held various senior positions in the WeChat Group division within Tencent, specializing in strategy and operations, business development, innovation of financial products, and the integration of mobile payment and smart living in China and southeast Asia.
From 2008 to 2013, she was the business development manager of China Mobile, responsible for the operation of the joint innovation venture co-founded by China Mobile, Soft Bank and Vodafone.
From 2023 to 2025, Ms. Qiao undertook the MBA program at MIT. She was awarded with certificates in AI from MIT and Amazon Web Services. She graduated from University of London in 2004 in Marketing Management.
(c) Herrick LAU : Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Mr. Herrick Lau is an experienced investment banking professional who has conducted many public listings and corporate transactions, providing various advisory services. Mr. Lau was recently Managing Director of Baron Global Financial Canada Ltd. Mr. Lau also has experience as a senior financial executive in public companies. Mr. Lau has acted as CFO and/or director for various public companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSXV and the CSE. Mr. Lau is currently a member of the Local Advisory Committee of the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Lau obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in Business and Economics from Simon Fraser University and is a charter holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
(d) Queenie KUANG : Director
Ms. Queenie Kuang received her Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in accounting and finance from Simon Fraser University in 2007. Ms. Kuang also received her CPA professional destination in 2011. She has been working on financial statement preparation and public company reporting for Canadian Securities Exchange and TSXV listed companies since 2008.
She is currently the Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and a director of Penbar Capital Ltd. (TSXV: PEM.P), an independent director at Pluto Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLTO), and an independent director at Jayden Resources, Inc. (TSXV: JDN). She previously served as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Trillium Gold Mines, Inc.
(e) Karfai LEUNG : Director
Mr. Karfai Leung has more than 15 years of extensive experience in the mining industry globally, including project generation, prospecting, field exploration, mineral resource definition, mineral assets valuation, mineral assets acquisition, mergers and acquisitions, and the going public process for companies in the energy, base metals, non-ferrous metals and precious metals sectors. He was previously appointed as a director for various companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. He is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a founding member and Chairman of the Hong Kong Mining Investment Professionals Association. He served as the Chairman for the Geological Society of Hong Kong from 2014 to 2020.
(f) Jackie LEE : Director
Mr. Jackie Kai Yat Lee has more than 20 years of international finance and accounting experience including working on various mergers and acquisitions and going public transactions and as a senior executive for various public companies. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited. Prior to that, Mr. Lee was the Chief Financial Officer of PT International Development Corporation Limited, the Chief Financial Officer and Co-Company Secretary of CSMall Group Limited, the Financial Controller/Investor Relationships Director of China Silver Group, as well as a manager in an international accounting firm. Mr. Lee obtained his bachelor's degree in Commerce (Finance and Accounting) from the University of British Columbia.
As previously disclosed, trading in the common shares of Pardus remains halted and will continue to be halted until all TSXV requirements for resumption have been met. Pursuant to TSXV requirements, the Company will issue another news release within 30 days to provide a further update.
Completion of the QT remains subject to various conditions, including, but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and Pardus shareholder approval.
About Pardus Ventures Inc.
Pardus Ventures Inc., a capital pool company within the meaning of the CPC Policy of the TSXV, was incorporated in British Columbia on December 9, 2022, and its common shares were listed on the TSXV on July 31, 2023. The Company does not have any operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company's business is to identify and evaluate businesses and assets with a view to completing a qualifying transaction (as such term is defined in the CPC Policy).
About EGL Holdings
Through its subsidiary Easy Access, EGL Holdings is a leading Singaporean smart locker solutions provider and operator based in Vietnam, which owns multiple advanced AI technologies and related intellectual property rights in the areas of smart distribution, smart lockers, and new retailing, and which aims to provide comprehensive last-mile delivery solutions to the booming e-commerce market in Vietnam.
Additional Information
All information contained in this press release with respect to the Target Group was provided by the Target Group to the Company for inclusion herein. The Company and its directors and officers have not independently verified such information and have relied exclusively on the Target Group for any information concerning the Target Group.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable pursuant to Exchange Requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.
Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.
The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
