EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Viromed Medical AG plans change in the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Supervisory Board

06.06.2025 / 16:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Viromed Medical AG plans change in the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Supervisory Board Pinneberg, June 06, 2025 - Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed", ticker: VMED ; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, proposes to the Annual General Meeting on July 29, 2025 that Dr. Thomas Gutschlag be elected as a new member of the company's Supervisory Board. Dr. Gutschlag will then also take over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The current Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Jan Delphendahl, will resign from office at the end of the Annual General Meeting. Uwe Perbandt, founder and CEO of Viromed, thanked Dr. Delphendahl for his outstanding work and commitment over the past years. Under his leadership, the company was able to achieve significant milestones and successfully implement strategically important decisions. Dr. Thomas Gutschlag is the founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG. With his many years of experience in the financial market, he will further strengthen the entrepreneurial expertise of the Supervisory Board and support the company on its growth path. The current Supervisory Board members Frank Otto and Dr. Markus Perbandt will remain on the Supervisory Board. Dr. Gutschlag purchased 100,000 shares from Uwe Perbandt's holdings in April. It is planned that he will acquire further shares. "We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, an experienced and competent personality, to the top of our Supervisory Board. His know-how will help us to successfully master our strong growth," says Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG . About Viromed Medical AG Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary, Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed Medical AG is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of CAP in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential. The translation is provided for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the German and English versions of this press release, the German version shall prevail.

Contact Viromed Medical AG Uwe Perbandt

Management Board

Flensburger Straße 18

25421 Pinneberg

E-Mail: ...

Media inquiries MC Services AG Anne Hennecke / Dr. Kai Schmitz

E-Mail: ...

Phone: 0211-529252-104

06.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Viromed Medical AG Flensburger Straße 18 25421 Pinneberg Germany E-mail: ... Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: DE000A3MQR65 WKN: A3MQR6 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2152146

End of News EQS News Service