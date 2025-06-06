Elanco Releases New Report Highlighting The Significance Of America's Itchy Dogs And The Need For Itch Relief



The first-of-its-kind report includes results from multiple surveys revealing just how badly dogs around the country are itching for relief.

Data reveals that nearly 9 in 10 dogs in the U.S. are "itchy dogs" according to their pet owners, having experienced symptoms of itchiness at some point in the year.1

Allergy season makes itch worse, with 83% of pet owners saying that increased pollen levels affect their dog's itch.1

Veterinarians are the most trusted ally in solving dogs' itch, and the majority of veterinarians say that itchiness is the most frustrating issue they deal with.1 Leading veterinarians and canine dermatologists, including Drs. Joya Griffin, Andrew Rosenberg, and Tom Lewis, are pioneering the fight against itch, calling on other veterinarians to help America's itchy dogs find cost-effective itch relief and long-lasting solutions.

GREENFIELD, Ind., June 6, 2025 /3BL/ - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today released a new report highlighting the significance of America's Itchy Dogs and the impact itch has on dogs, their owners, and veterinarians. The first-of-its-kind report includes findings from multiple surveys of pet owners, as well as veterinarians, and reveals startling details on how badly dogs around the country are itching for relief and cost-effective, long-lasting solutions. With ZenreliaTM (ilunocitinib tablets) now widely available as a once-daily, cost-effective solution, veterinarians and dog owners have another option to help dogs get back to normal.

"There are more itchy dogs out there than you might realize," said Dr. Jennifer Miller, veterinarian and canine dermatology expert at Elanco. "This report shows that nearly 9 in 10 U.S. dogs are 'itchy dogs,' according to their pet owners, experiencing symptoms of itchiness at any point throughout the year. Seasonal allergies make that worse, with more than 8 in 10 dog owners saying that their cities' pollen levels affect their dogs' itch levels. On average, pet owners say they're spending $173 more and using two additional treatments to treat their dogs' itch during allergy season; and they're desperate for a simple, cost-effective solution." 1

Veterinarians and Dog Owners Alike Are Frustrated by Itch

Itching is one of the top reasons dogs are brought to the veterinarian, and it's a frustrating issue for both dog owners and veterinarians alike.2 The new report finds that itchy dog owners on average wait 6 weeks after their dog has started showing symptoms of itch to take them to the veterinarian.2 Ninety percent of veterinarians say that itchy dog owners wait too long before bringing their dog, resulting in raw and infected skin and also an irritated dog owner who wants their dog to experience relief quickly.3 If a veterinarian can't scratch that itch quickly, pet owners will find one who can. Nearly 8 in 10 itchy dog owners who have switched veterinarians report switching after 3 visits or less.2 Switching veterinarians isn't the only extreme circumstance that owners of itchy dogs are willing to take – about half of dog owners say having an itchy dog tests their resolve to have a dog at all. Some say they'd be willing to move to a new city if it was going to help their dog's extreme itch.1

The report shows that a majority of itchy dog owners crave simplicity and long-lasting relief. When it comes to treating an itchy dog, the majority of dog owners want to give one pill a day compared to multiple pills per day.2 In 2024, 75% of dog owners said that they need more affordable options to stop their dogs' itch. 1

"These findings highlight the critical need for veterinarians to be an ally in the fight against itch and to deliver effective results by the second visit," says Dr. Joya Griffin, veterinarian and board-certified dermatologist at Animal Dermatology Clinic in Louisville. "Itching doesn't just affect the dog; it can have a significant impact on the whole family. Having the right tools is critical for alleviating the itch and discomfort both seasonally and year-around. I've recently started using Zenrelia in my clinic and have seen firsthand how this once-daily, cost-effective treatment can provide much needed relief during allergy season and for refractory patients who suffer year round."

Dogs should be up to date on vaccinations prior to starting Zenrelia. It's important to read the package insert, including the full Boxed Warning regarding concurrent vaccine administration, or speak with your veterinarian before use.

The data also revealed there are a lot of emotions tied to an itchy dog – 53%1 of itchy dog owners report feeling judged by someone in their community for having an itchy dog and 75% feel hopeless when their veterinarian is unable to treat their itchy dog.1

"As a veterinary dermatologist, I've seen the emotional toll having an itchy dog can take on pet owners. Many of my clients have invested significant time and resources on multiple treatment options that often times do not provide relief for their pet," said Dr. Andrew Rosenberg, veterinarian and President of the American College of Veterinary Dermatology (AVCD). "Now with Zenrelia, I have another great tool in my treatment toolbox that allows me to prescribe a simple, cost-effective solution that provides the relief both dogs and their owners have been craving."

After finding successful treatment for itchy dogs, veterinarians and pet owners have a stronger bond than ever. In fact, 84% of veterinarians say that dog owners are more likely to visit for other issues with their dog and 70% of dog owners refer other dog owners to their office.3

"I've seen how helping the dog find zen also increases the bond with my clients," said Dr. Tom Lewis, veterinarian and board-certified dermatologist at Dermatology Animals in Gilbert. "Often times, by the time the dog owner gets to me, they're just as frustrated as the dog is. Now, I know I have a treatment option that I can try that gets both dogs and their owners back to zen; that's why I'm encouraging other veterinarians to join us in becoming allies against itch."

The Highest Human Allergy Cities Have More Itchy Dogs

For dog owners and veterinarians who live in the highest human allergy cities in the country, they may be seeing more itchy dogs.1,4 In fact, 85% of dogs in the Allergy and Asthma Foundation's top U.S. allergy capitals experience itch during allergy season, compared to 79% of all U.S. dogs.1

The deep dive into these cities, also appropriately called "America's Itchiest Cities," highlights some unique differences in each city and state. For example:1



Wichita, KS itchy dog owners are more likely than U.S. dog owners to feel financially burdened when they have to go to a veterinarian to treat their itchy dog.

New Orleans, LA has the itchiest dogs year-round.

Oklahoma City, OK itchy dog owners are on the hunt for the best treatment.

Tulsa, OK itchy dog owners feel the financial strain of trying different treatments more than U.S. dog owners in general.

Memphis, TN itchy dog owners are doing the most and spending the most, spending a whopping $548 year-round to treat their dogs' itchiness compared to $302 for U.S. dog owners.

Little Rock, AR itchy dog owners report fewer visits to their veterinarian but have tried just as many treatments.

Raleigh, NC itchy dog owners are the least judgmental of itchiness.

Richmond, VA itchy dog owners are going above and beyond, more likely to seek out a specialist.

Greenville, SC itchy dog owners are the most likely to feel compassionate when it comes to itch. Greensboro, NC itchy dogs feel the itch even longer with an extended allergy season.

Dr. Emily Roberson, veterinarian at Animal Hospital of East Davie just outside of Greensboro, NC, says that she's seen a number of itchy dogs this year and has been relieved to have another treatment option. "Here in North Carolina, we're right in the thick of allergy season, and my clinic has seen an influx of itchy dogs. It's truly heartbreaking to see these pets so uncomfortable. That's why I'm thrilled to have Zenrelia as a treatment option to offer these itchy dogs, and their owners, much-needed comfort."

For additional information, resources, and to learn more about America's Itchy Dogs visit .

*Drs. Griffin, Rosenberg, and Lewis are consultants for Elanco Animal Health.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN ) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to breaking boundaries and going beyond to help our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy PurposeTM sustainability pillars – all to advance the health of animals, people, the planet and our enterprise. Learn more at .

INDICATIONS

Zenrelia is a prescription medication used to control itching and inflammation associated with skin allergies for dogs over 12 months of age.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

See package insert including the Boxed Warning. For full prescribing information speak with your veterinarian, call 1 888 545 5973 or visit .

WARNING: VACCINE-INDUCED DISEASE AND INADEQUATE IMMUNE RESPONSE TO VACCINES. Based on results of the vaccine response study, dogs receiving Zenrelia are at risk of fatal vaccine-induced disease from modified live virus vaccines and inadequate immune response to any vaccine. Discontinue Zenrelia for at least 28 days to 3 months prior to vaccination and withhold Zenrelia for at least 28 days after vaccination. Dogs should be up to date on vaccinations prior to starting Zenrelia. Do not use in dogs less than 12 months old or dogs with a serious infection. Dogs should be monitored for the development of infections because Zenrelia may increase the chances of developing an infection. Neoplastic conditions (benign and malignant) were observed during clinical studies. The most common side effects were vomiting, diarrhea and tiredness. Zenrelia has not been tested in dogs used for breeding, pregnant, or lactating dogs and has not been evaluated in combination with glucocorticoids, cyclosporine, or other immune suppressive drugs.

© 2025 Elanco or its affiliates: Zenrelia, Elanco and the diagonal bar logo are trademarks of Elanco or its affiliates.

PM-US-25-1076

