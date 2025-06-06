Unanet Presents 2025 Govcon Trends In AI, Growth, And Operational Efficiency At Alaska 8(A) Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Session to spotlight smart proposal strategies, key benchmarks, and new GAUGE Report data DULLES, Va., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, will preview new industry benchmarks and trends from its 2025 GAUGE Report at the National 8(a) Association Alaska Regional Conference in Anchorage on Wednesday, June 11. Amy Allen, Vice President of Solutions Engineering at Unanet, will lead the session, "GovCon Industry Benchmarks and Trends 2025: Utilization, Compliance, Finance, Growth, Efficiency, and More," highlighting new industry data to help GovCons boost performance and win more business this year. Attendees can also visit Unanet at Booth #14 on the conference floor to learn more about solutions purpose-built for GovCons such as:

ProposalAI , Unanet's new AI-powered tool that speeds RFP development by up to 70% through automated content creation and compliance checks.

GovIntel (Contraqer), Unanet's new comprehensive market-intelligence solution to make sure GovCons never miss an opportunity, engage with teaming partners, and win more business.

OpportuneAI , Unanet's new AI-powered pursuit guidance solution that uses past performance to instantly provide insight for Go/No-go decisions. ERP GovCon , the industry-leading all-in-one solution for time-tracking, expense, project management, resource planning, financial reporting and inventory management solution built for GovCons.

"As GovCons face tighter margins and increasing demands, our soon-to-be-released 2025 GAUGE Report underscores that smart resource and project management are critical to staying competitive," said Allen. "In this session, we will explore this new data and discuss how leading GovCons are embracing innovation and technology to work more efficiently amid shifting budgets and evolving agency priorities."













What : GovCon Industry Benchmarks and Trends 2025: Utilization, Compliance, Finance, Growth, Efficiency, and More











When : 9:15 – 10:30 AM, Wednesday, June 11, 2025











Where: National 8(a) Association Alaska Regional Conference

Marriott Anchorage Downtown, West 7th Avenue

Anchorage, Alaska











Who : Amy Allen, Vice President of Solutions Engineering, Unanet











Register :

The National 8(a) Association Alaska Regional Conference takes place June 9-12, 2025, and empowers businesses in the SBA 8(a) Business Development Program to grow and succeed through educational sessions, networking, and direct access to agencies, prime contractors, and industry leaders. Unanet is also a sponsor of the event.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit .

