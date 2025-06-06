Unanet Presents 2025 Govcon Trends In AI, Growth, And Operational Efficiency At Alaska 8(A) Conference
What :
GovCon Industry Benchmarks and Trends 2025: Utilization, Compliance, Finance, Growth, Efficiency, and More
When :
9:15 – 10:30 AM, Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Where:
National 8(a) Association Alaska Regional Conference
Who :
Amy Allen, Vice President of Solutions Engineering, Unanet
Register :
The National 8(a) Association Alaska Regional Conference takes place June 9-12, 2025, and empowers businesses in the SBA 8(a) Business Development Program to grow and succeed through educational sessions, networking, and direct access to agencies, prime contractors, and industry leaders. Unanet is also a sponsor of the event.
About Unanet
Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit .
