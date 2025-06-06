ALEJANDRO ROJAS SELECTED AS TOP CORPORATE STRATEGIST OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Alejandro Rojas will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alejandro Rojas was recently selected as Top Corporate Strategist of the Year in Investment Banking 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With over a decade of experience in the industry, Alejandro Rojas has certainly proven himself to be an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, he currently serves as CEO LATAM & MEA at Jota2 Group, a multi-family office with over $600M in assets under management. In this role, Alejandro leverages deep investment advisory and corporate development expertise to guide multinational enterprises through high-stakes transactions and strategic initiatives across Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe.Alejandro's current and previous roles include CEO LATAM & MEA at Jota2 Group, senior executive at Carrier Corporation (UTC), and corporate strategist and investment banker advising Fortune 500 companies. Alejandro has also held board-level advisory positions, offering strategic counsel on international investments and global expansion initiatives.His areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, investment banking, corporate finance, M&A transactions, deal structuring, corporate strategy and development, strategic analytics, and multi-market operations. He has successfully led million-dollar divisions, orchestrated cross-border investments, and implemented enterprise-wide financial systems, demonstrating advanced proficiency in tools such as Veeva CRM, SAP Business, and Bloomberg Terminal.Before embarking on his career path, Alejandro earned a Master's in International Management from IE Business School, received specialized financial training at EAE Business School, and completed postgraduate studies in Big Data & Business Intelligence, equipping him with a robust blend of financial acumen and strategic insight.Throughout his illustrious career, Alejandro Rojas has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, Mr. Rojas will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December, he will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for his selection as Top Corporate Strategist of the Year in Investment Banking 2025.In addition to his successful career, Alejandro remains actively involved as a strategic advisor to multinational organizations and serves on advisory boards focused on international investment and corporate development. Fluent in English, Spanish, and French, he effectively leads global deals and manages cross-cultural stakeholder relationships at the highest corporate levels. Alejandro is also deeply committed to impact-driven leadership, supporting women-led ventures through Tara for Women Foundation and championing investment strategies in AI and sustainability, two sectors he views as critical to building a resilient and forward-thinking global economy.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Rojas for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Alejandro is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Alejandro attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, Alejandro is an avid golfer, enjoys traveling, and values spending time with his family. In the future, He hopes to inspire others to get into the field.For more information please visit: linkedin/in/alejandro-rojas-grAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 212-634-4427

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.