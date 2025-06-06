SSFF & ASIA 2025 Save The Earth! The Minister Of The Environment Award Goes To Damji From Iran!
SSFF & ASIA is participating in the "Deco-Katsu Supporters," a government-led initiative that promotes and encourages the practice of a new, enriched lifestyle that contributes to decarbonization, in collaboration with companies and organizations.
The film is available at the festival's online venue from Thursday, June 12.
SSFF & ASIA established the "Stop Global Warming Competition" in 2008 in collaboration with the national campaign "Challenge 25 Campaign" to prevent global warming. "Global Warming Competition" was established in 2008 in conjunction with the 'Challenge 25 Campaign,' a national campaign to prevent global warming, and in 2013 it was reborn as "Save the Planet!" Since 2020, the festival has expanded the "Save the Planet!" awards to include more diverse global issues, with the aim of communicating the diversity of environmental issues to the entire planet.
Why the award went to this film :
In the drought-stricken lands of Iran, children naturally adopt water-saving habits in their daily lives, and their actions gradually spread to others. This beautifully illustrates the concept of the "butterfly effect," where small individual efforts lead to significant change and hope. The film effectively conveys environmental awareness through the genuine behavior of the children, all within just two minutes - a point that is highly commendable.
