The Mom's Choice Awards Names The Tales Of Charlie Wags: New York City And The Tales Of Charlie Wags: London, Among The Best In Family-Friendly Products - Earning Gold Seals In Family Friendly Media

The MCA evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.

"The Tales of Charlie Wags was created to spark imagination and be a fun shared experience with family. It's an incredible honor to be recognized by an organization that celebrates quality and values for families." - Ali Barclay

To be considered for an award, each entrant submits three identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.

"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, CEO of the Mom's Choice Awards. "We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of excellence are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families."

Information about The Charlie Wags series and where to purchase it can be found at

About the Mom's Choice Awards:

The Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 60 countries.

Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families.

Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website:

More Adventures Ahead

Fans can look forward to Charlie's upcoming adventures in The Tales of Charlie Wags: Paris (June 2025), and a festive European Christmas Adventure (Autumn 2025). Each book will continue to inspire curiosity and connection through delightful stories and captivating illustrations.

Availability

The Tales of Charlie Wags series is available on Amazon and at , where additional merchandise is available.

Follow Charlie's Adventures

Instagram: @TheTalesOfCharlieWags

Facebook: The Tales of Charlie Wags

Contact:

Ali Barclay

Kendam Press

[email protected]

Phone: 302.367.7457

SOURCE Kendam Press