Quantum Systems Opens New U.S. Facility To Scale Delivery Of AI-Powered ISR Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Strategically located in Southern California, the new site will support defense and security partners across North America and Latin America. Quantum Systems expects to employ more than 100 professionals in Moorpark and the greater Ventura County area by the end of 2025, contributing to the region's expanding aerospace and defense ecosystem.

"This is more than a new building. It's a launchpad for scaled innovation," said Dave Sharpin, CEO of Quantum-Systems Inc. "We're investing in the future of defense technology with a facility built to meet the demand for affordable mass, AI-powered ISR, and accelerated fielding of next-generation systems. We're proud to grow our workforce in Southern California and to serve our customers with even greater speed and agility."

Renovated and outfitted to support the full development lifecycle, the facility houses secure manufacturing lines, engineering labs, in-house flight operations, research and development areas, and administrative and leadership offices. This integrated environment enables end-to-end production, coordination, and refinement of Quantum Systems' Family of Systems-including Vector AI, Twister, and Reliant-while significantly reducing lead times and increasing responsiveness to evolving mission requirements.

With active operations in Germany, Australia, Ukraine, Romania, and the UK, Quantum Systems continues to expand its global footprint to meet increasing demand for autonomous, modular ISR solutions. Operations across the United States have now been consolidated at the Science Drive location, replacing the company's previous sites in Moorpark. This centralization streamlines production and enhances collaboration across functions to support defense and security customers.

To commemorate the opening, Quantum Systems is hosting a grand opening event today, welcoming defense officials, industry partners, and media for a firsthand look at its scalable approach to aerial intelligence, built around modular design, autonomy at the edge, and deep system interoperability. To learn more about Quantum Systems' ISR capabilities or to request additional information, visit quantum-systems or contact [email protected] .

About Quantum-Systems Inc.

Quantum-Systems Inc. delivers AI-powered aerial intelligence solutions designed for frontline forces operating in dynamic and contested environments. Specializing in advanced uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), Quantum-Systems Inc. provides autonomous ISR, real-time situational awareness, and decision-making superiority for warfighters.

Its modular eVTOL platforms and AI-driven mission autonomy enable seamless operations across multi-domain environments, while a commitment to interoperability and open-architecture design supports rapid integration with existing defense ecosystems.

With a Family of Systems built on in-house hardware, software, and AI, Quantum-Systems Inc. equips U.S. and allied defense forces with next-generation ISR capabilities to stay ahead of emerging threats.

Located in the United States, Quantum-Systems Inc. operates globally as part of Quantum-Systems GmbH, with additional facilities in Germany, Australia, Ukraine, Romania, and the UK. Its combat-proven technology is trusted by warfighters and defense agencies worldwide, advancing the future of AI-powered aerial intelligence.

Media Contact

Makayla Thomas

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantum-Systems Inc.