Vulcan Media LLC Wins 2025 Best Of Alabama Award For Corporate Video Excellence
Founded in Birmingham in 2008, the company is led by a team of Emmy-winning producers, veteran journalists, and creative professionals who bring a newsroom mindset to every project. It's not just about slick edits or high-end gear-Vulcan Media's strength lies in how they connect message to medium, turning complex ideas into clear, compelling narratives.
“Our goal has always been to create videos that do more than just look good-they need to work,” says Scott Mauldin, Executive Producer & Director at Vulcan Media.“We help businesses tell the right story, at the right time, with the right tone. Winning a Best of Alabama Award affirms that our approach resonates, and we're incredibly proud to represent Alabama on this stage.”
Mauldin, a longtime advocate for media literacy and public education, also leads Vulcan Media's nonprofit partnerships, offering pro bono and reduced-rate services to local organizations with missions that matter. This commitment to community impact, combined with an unwavering focus on client success, is what continues to set Vulcan Media LLC apart.
As they celebrate this milestone, the team remains focused on what's next: helping companies across the region communicate smarter, faster, and more effectively in an increasingly visual world.
