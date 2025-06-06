Sun Belt State Transportation Agency To Deploy 150 Rekor Discover® Systems Under Rekor's Data-As-A-Service Model

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rekor Discover® to Replace Outdated Roadway Intrusive Technology with FHWA-Compliant AI That Advances Transportation Planning and Operations

COLUMBIA, Md., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) (the "Company), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced a transformative deployment with a Sun Belt state transportation agency. As part of a new state initiative to upgrade its planning and operations capabilities, Rekor will deploy 150 Rekor Discover ® systems under a one-year Data-as-a-Service contract valued at $1.2 million. The Company expects all 150 systems to be installed within 60 days.

The program will enable the agency to use Rekor's Roadway Data-as-a-Service model to modernize traffic data collection and monitoring. The Rekor Discover® platform complies with Federal Highway Administration requirements and uses AI-enabled roadside sensors to generate detailed, per-vehicle data using proprietary privacy protection techniques. This eliminates the need to rely on intrusive in-road sensors that create dangerous and disruptive traffic conditions and pose roadway worker safety risks when they fail or need to be maintained.

"This marks a pivotal milestone in the evolution of Data-as-a-Service for U.S. transportation agencies, led by forward-thinking departments," said Mark Phillips, General Manager of Rekor Discover®. "Our vision is to replace the tens of thousands of single-function roadway devices currently in use worldwide with a scalable, AI-powered platform that delivers richer, safer, and more actionable traffic insights. International transportation authorities are increasingly looking to this model, making this a national achievement and a foundational step toward global transformation."

In addition to this significant expansion, Rekor Discover® is being adopted by many transportation agencies nationwide, with installations in states including Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico, New York, Florida, and South Carolina. With a significant and expanding footprint already in place, Rekor Discover® is demonstrating strong momentum in the U.S. market, and international transportation agencies are beginning to take notice, signaling the potential for broader global expansion.

A Global Vision for Data-as-a-Service

The potential of Rekor Discover® goes far beyond the U.S. The International Road Federation's World Road Statistics shows that more than 60 countries actively collect traffic data to improve safety and transportation planning. With proven scalability, U.S.-based AI, and non-intrusive installation, Rekor is positioned to serve domestic and international markets, seeking modern, cost-effective alternatives to legacy traffic technologies.

Safer, Smarter, and Scalable Transportation Planning and Operations

Rekor Discover® and its non-intrusive Edge Series systems represent a significant leap forward in traffic planning and operations. Unlike traditional methods such as piezo sensors and rubber tubes, which are prone to failure in harsh conditions and require roadway intrusive installation, Rekor's AI-based solution is installed without road closures, posing no risk to workers or disruption to traffic. It also enables accurate roadway data collection in locations previously considered too hazardous or congested for traditional methods, where side-firing radar systems are often limited by obstructions, placement restrictions, or reduced precision in complex traffic environments.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data – laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: , and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter ), Threads , and Facebook .

