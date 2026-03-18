Delhi Police Busts Illegal LPG Cylinder Unit, Seizes 223 Cylinders

Illegal LPG Cylinder Unit Busted in South Delhi

South District Delhi Police has successfully busted an illegal LPG cylinder storage unit operating in Village Rajpur Khurd, New Delhi, in a step towards curbing illegal storage, black marketing and hoarding of LPG Cylinders. Police has also apprehended two individuals involved in the unlawful activity.

On March 17, acting upon specific secret information, a team of Special Staff, South District, led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Amit Grewal, conducted a raid at a plot located at Khasra No. 28/2, Generator Wali Gali, Village Rajpur Khurd.

Over 200 Cylinders and Equipment Seized

During the Investigation, the police team recovered a total of 223 Indane LPG cylinders from the premises. The recovered cylinders included 16 filled domestic cylinders, 45 empty domestic cylinders, and 162 empty commercial cylinders.

In addition, one electronic weighing machine and eight safety caps were also seized from the spot, officials said.

Two Apprehended, Case Registered

The premises were found to be operating as an illegal storage facility without any valid license or authorisation. The storage of such a large quantity of LPG cylinders without safety measures also posed a serious threat to public safety and nearby residents.

Two individuals, identified as Hitesh Rathi, 38 years old and Arvind Kumar, 40 years old, were apprehended at the spot. officials said.

During the inquiry, both failed to produce any valid license or satisfactory explanation for storing the cylinders.

Officials from the Food Supply and Consumer Affairs Department and representatives of Indane Gas Company were called to the scene, who verified and counted the recovered cylinders.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 101/2026 under Sections 287/288/61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act has been registered at Police Station Maidan Garhi.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

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